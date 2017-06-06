Since 1995, ESPN’s “This is SportsCenter” commercials have been the best ads on TV. The cream of the crop are the ones that are clever and deadpan, like the Scott Van Pelt spellcheck one and the wistful Oregon duck.

Thus far, the ads have all been the work of famed ad agency Wieden+Kennedy, but the firm dropped ESPN in favor of Fox Sports earlier this year. ESPN still plans on continuing the series, though, and this parody from the UNLV football team shows that you don’t need W+K to recreate the feel of those iconic spots.

I don’t want to spoil the ending, but a classic SportsCenter-esque trip into the absurd.