Former FBI director James Comey testified Thursday before the Senate Intelligence Committee in a hearing that seemed to captivate every damn person I follow on Twitter, though it apparently just about put Senator John McCain to sleep.

McCain was the last senator to question Comey during the nearly three-hour hearing and his line of inquiry left many observers scratching their heads. This is a sports site so we’ll gloss over the particulars (The Washington Post did a good job covering that) and just note that McCain seemed like he really could have used a nap.

That’s perfectly reasonable. He’s 80, approaching three hours of people in suits asking questions to another guy in suits and it was getting close to lunch time.

In a statement released later Thursday afternoon, McCain’s office explained the “real” reason behind his soporific display.

“I get the sense from Twitter that my line of questioning today went over people’s heads,” McCain said. “Maybe going forward I shouldn’t stay up late watch the Diamondbacks night games.”

The D-Backs also took notice.

Arizona’s 7–4 win over the Padres on Wednesday night didn’t end until 1:28 a.m. ET. Though the D-Backs did score two insurance runs in the bottom of the seventh, you can’t blame McCain for not trusting Fernando Rodney to keep the lead safe.