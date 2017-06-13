As one unlucky Red Sox fan learned earlier this season, proposing at the ballpark can be a very risky endeavor. Having the woman say no in such a public setting is the absolute worst outcome, and, unfortunately, a fairly likely one.

Monday’s game between the Columbia Fireflies and Charleston Riverdogs saw the very same situation unfold.

So this just happened!! Watch to the end A post shared by Tavi Newton (@tavinewton) on Jun 12, 2017 at 6:14pm PDT

Follow Follow Extra Mustard on Facebook

These rejected in-stadium proposals are fake, more often than not, and if anyone is going to fabricate such a scenario for publicity, it’s a minor-league baseball team. But am I crazy for buying that this one is real?

If it is fake, the man involved was pretty committed to the work. According to two tweets preserved in an SB Nation post, not only is failed proposal authentic, the guy stayed at the park drinking by himself.