Ben McAdoo looks like a ‘Sopranos’ extra now

Four years in New Jersey will change a man.

When Ben McAdoo took over as head coach of the Giants, he sported a haircut that wavered between a goofy moptop and flowing middle-part that drew the ire of New Jersey governor Chris Christie.

Well Christie will love McAdoo’s new look, because it doesn’t get any more Jersey than this.

Benny with the Good Hair, Volume 2 pic.twitter.com/rpxmZjrhFd — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) June 13, 2017

With the slicked-back hair and baggy leisure wear, McAdoo looks like he was pulled straight off the set of The Sopranos. Just give him a gold chain and start calling him “Benny Bacala.”