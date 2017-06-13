Extra Mustard

Ben McAdoo looks like a ‘Sopranos’ extra now

Dan Gartland
2 hours ago

Four years in New Jersey will change a man. 

When Ben McAdoo took over as head coach of the Giants, he sported a haircut that wavered between a goofy moptop and flowing middle-part that drew the ire of New Jersey governor Chris Christie.

Well Christie will love McAdoo’s new look, because it doesn’t get any more Jersey than this.

With the slicked-back hair and baggy leisure wear, McAdoo looks like he was pulled straight off the set of The Sopranos. Just give him a gold chain and start calling him “Benny Bacala.”

