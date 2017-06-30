Extra Mustard

Nicki Minaj promised to shout out Brad Wing and actually followed through

Dan Gartland
2 hours ago

What does a Venn diagram of Nicki Minaj fans and people who know Brad Wing look like?

Nicki is a world famous rapper with countless millions of fans around the world. Wing is the punter for the Giants. 

But Nicki is a Giants fan and Wing is a Nicki fan, which led this little moment of serendipity earlier this month. Wing posted a video of himself working out to Nicki’s music and she responded in a comment that he’d be getting a shoutout in her new track due out on the 30th. 

"Half of you can't even spell six miles" *@nickiminaj voice* #NickiMinajChallenge

A post shared by Brad Wing (@bradwing9) on

Sure enough, when her song “Skrt on Me” with Calvin Harris dropped on Friday, she had a line about Wing. 

Brad was feeling it. 

It’s a good thing Wing beat out Steve Weatherford for the punting job a few years ago. It’d be hard to squeeze his name into a bar. 

