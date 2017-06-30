What does a Venn diagram of Nicki Minaj fans and people who know Brad Wing look like?

Nicki is a world famous rapper with countless millions of fans around the world. Wing is the punter for the Giants.

But Nicki is a Giants fan and Wing is a Nicki fan, which led this little moment of serendipity earlier this month. Wing posted a video of himself working out to Nicki’s music and she responded in a comment that he’d be getting a shoutout in her new track due out on the 30th.

"Half of you can't even spell six miles" *@nickiminaj voice* #NickiMinajChallenge A post shared by Brad Wing (@bradwing9) on Jun 18, 2017 at 1:56pm PDT

Follow Follow Extra Mustard on Facebook

Sure enough, when her song “Skrt on Me” with Calvin Harris dropped on Friday, she had a line about Wing.

Ima land the jump. Yoa Ming da dunk. And I'm playing the field. Brad Wing the punt. #SkrtOnMe @CalvinHarris new album out now — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) June 30, 2017

Brad was feeling it.

@nickiminaj Queen of rap. Punting just became cool. Go download @calivinharris - Skrt On Me ft @nickiminaj 🔥🔥 A post shared by Brad Wing (@bradwing9) on Jun 29, 2017 at 10:27pm PDT

Much love @NICKIMINAJ. Let me know which game you coming to. https://t.co/4xPMJruBst — Brad Wing (@bwing38) June 30, 2017

It’s a good thing Wing beat out Steve Weatherford for the punting job a few years ago. It’d be hard to squeeze his name into a bar.