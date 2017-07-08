'Worst Game Ever'

Lonzo Ball’s Summer League debut didn’t go well. In fact, it was downright atrocious, with the Lakers’ No. 2 pick going 2-for-15 from the field and 1-for-11 from three. One of his bricks drew an amusingly baffled reaction from Magic Johnson, and LaVar held a postgame media session in which he called it Lonzo’s “worst game ever”. And if you care: LaVar told Magic that his obnoxious bravado is just a marketing ploy, and the LaVar-Joel Embiid beef is escalating.

Runner 1, Black Bears 0

Kenyan marathon runner, Moninda Marube -- the same guy who ran 3,700 miles from Maine to California in 2015 to raise awareness for human trafficking—was chased by black bears during a run this week

Wait ... what?

Remember Todd Marinovich, the former USC quarterback who was the Raiders’ first-round pick in 1991? He is attempting a comeback with a developmental team in Southern California. He is 48 years old.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Demi Rose: Lovely Lady of the Day 1 38 Close expandIcon 1 38 Close

Your second Weekend LLOD of July is British model Demi Rose (click here for full-size gallery).

That’s one way to do it

A flight attendant smashed wine bottles on the head of a passenger who was trying to open the emergency exit door.

Injury section

You’re having a better weekend than Bethanie Mattek-Sands, who needs surgery to repair a dislocated patella suffered at Wimbledon. Also, Reds’ pitcher Brandon Finnegan tore his labrum while jumping from a boat

Welp...

Who’s your favorite?

Jackpot

This thread is amazing

What is something that nobody looks cool doing?



I’ve got:



• running with a backpack on

• swatting at bees — Dan Rubenstein (@DanRubenstein) July 7, 2017

Odds and Ends

Bobby Knight was the subject of an FBI investigation for groping women at spy agency ... Giving grades to the under-the-radar NBA free agency deals... Don’t believe in ghosts? Explain this dead fish filet flopping around for 90 seconds ... You can now play PS4 games on your PC ... The internet is really excited for the Morris twins to face each other in the playoffs -- that is assuming Marcus Morris’ criminal trial doesn’t impact his long-term availability ... The 10 craziest WWE appearances by sports stars.

The struggle is real

I really hope everyone has seen this by now. But if not, here is the hilarious mic’d up video of Jeff Fisher losing his challenge flag. Warning: Bunch of naughty words.

Remember Jeff Fisher's challenge flag fiasco at Gillette last year? Here it is mic'd up, from the new "All or Nothing" season. pic.twitter.com/SwzwECGaFS — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) July 6, 2017

Talents to South Beach anniversary

Seven years ago today, LeBron told the world he was taking his 'talents to South Beach' (: Miami Heat 2010-2011/YouTube) pic.twitter.com/anrLGvH3iA — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 8, 2017

Big Sexy is back

The Twins added a power-hitting pitcher on Friday when they signed Bartolo Colon to a minor-league deal.

