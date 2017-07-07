NBA

LaVar Ball told Magic Johnson his bravado is just a marketing tool

1:27 | NBA
LaVar Ball continues to change the game with Facebook reality show
Dan Gartland
an hour ago

If LaVar Ball’s over-the-top personality seems too outrageous to be genuine, that’s because apparently it is. 

ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne has a story out Friday looking at Lonzo Ball’s first few weeks as a Laker and it contains one especially illuminating anecdote about LaVar. When Lakers brass visited the Ball family at home, LaVar revealed that the guy on TV yelling about beating Michael Jordan 1-on-1 isn’t the real him. 

“He just said it’s marketing,“ Magic Johnson told Shelburne. “That’s what he had to do to market not only his son but the brand. Before I met him I had already thought that. I already knew what he was doing.”

LaVar also told Shelburne that he’ll have a hands-off approach with Lonzo now that he’s on the Lakers, leaving training and instruction up to the team’s staff. 

The conversation with the elder Ball “helped put Johnson and [GM Rob] Pelinka at ease,” Shelburne writes. 

They have a word for this in wrestling: kayfabe. No wonder LaVar looked like such a natural in the WWE ring.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters