It was Thirsty Thursday last night at the Fort Wayne Ticaps-Clinton LumberKings game. Domestic draft beers were only a dollar.

So when a foul ball bounced into one fan’s beer, she could have just poured it out, taken a dollar out of her wallet and gone to get one that didn’t taste like horsehide. But that would have been lame as hell, so instead she chugged the whole dang thing.

She also deserves a ton of credit for her quick reflexes to secure the cup as the ball was bouncing into it. An inspired effort all around.

