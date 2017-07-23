These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money

Jordan Speith is putting together a remarkable recovery at The Open on Sunday afternoon. After escaping the 13th hole with just a bogey following a bizarre drop on the driving range, Spieth — trailing by one— nearly aced 14 and sunk an eagle putt on the 15th to get back in the lead.

Fellow professional athletes took to Twitter to express their excitement:

Issa Eagle!!!!! — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) July 23, 2017

DIIIIZAMN!!! — Andre Iguodala (@andre) July 23, 2017

Spieth !!!!! — Mike Trout (@MikeTrout) July 23, 2017

"if I hit it over that hill what will I be aiming at?"



"a very bored and sleepy Matt Kuchar." — Brandon McCarthy (@BMcCarthy32) July 23, 2017

Just putt it and turn around and walk to the next hole next time sheesh Jordan! — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) July 23, 2017

It's been an incredible rally by Speith as he looks to win his first Open Championship.