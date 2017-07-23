Athletes Go Wild For Jordan Spieth’s Final Round at Open Championship
Jordan Speith is putting together a remarkable recovery at The Open on Sunday afternoon. After escaping the 13th hole with just a bogey following a bizarre drop on the driving range, Spieth — trailing by one— nearly aced 14 and sunk an eagle putt on the 15th to get back in the lead.
Fellow professional athletes took to Twitter to express their excitement:
Issa Eagle!!!!!— Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) July 23, 2017
DIIIIZAMN!!!— Andre Iguodala (@andre) July 23, 2017
“Are you not entertained???” @JordanSpieth— Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) July 23, 2017
Spieth !!!!!— Mike Trout (@MikeTrout) July 23, 2017
Let's go @JordanSpieth !!! #eagle #gogetthat— Justin Verlander (@JustinVerlander) July 23, 2017
"if I hit it over that hill what will I be aiming at?"— Brandon McCarthy (@BMcCarthy32) July 23, 2017
"a very bored and sleepy Matt Kuchar."
Spieth pic.twitter.com/NvRgmuAdOf— Brett Anderson (@BAnderson3737) July 23, 2017
Just putt it and turn around and walk to the next hole next time sheesh Jordan!— Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) July 23, 2017
It's been an incredible rally by Speith as he looks to win his first Open Championship.