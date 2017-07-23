Extra Mustard

Athletes Go Wild For Jordan Spieth’s Final Round at Open Championship

More Sports
These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money
Chris Chavez
37 minutes ago

Jordan Speith is putting together a remarkable recovery at The Open on Sunday afternoon. After escaping the 13th hole with just a bogey following a bizarre drop on the driving range, Spieth — trailing by one— nearly aced 14 and sunk an eagle putt on the 15th to get back in the lead.

Fellow professional athletes took to Twitter to express their excitement:

It's been an incredible rally by Speith as he looks to win his first Open Championship.

