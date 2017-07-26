Manchester United’s Daley Blind Made a Classic Instagram Gaffe
Daley Blind is a key player for one of the world’s most recognizable soccer teams. When you have more than two million Instagram followers, sometimes your sponsors will ask you to post promotional photos, like, for instance, one of you wearing Adidias’s new grey Manchester United jersey. Just upload the photo with the brand’s preferred caption and collect your check. Easy enough, right?
Oh dear Daley Blind.. 😂 pic.twitter.com/bNjiqFo2MF— Football-Oranje.com (@FootballOranje_) July 25, 2017
Oof, Daley. You gotta pay a little more attention to your copy and pasting.
That post was quickly deleted, though, and replaced with a gaffe-free version.
If you follow enough athletes on social media you’ll see this sort of thing happen all the time, like Markelle Fultz at the NBA draft.
"Excited to head to (City) and join the (team name)."—Markelle Fultz pic.twitter.com/eUzTf7fs46— Rodger Sherman (@rodger_sherman) June 23, 2017
Maybe it’s best to just give your passwords to your brand manager and let them handle all the promotional posts.