These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money

Daley Blind is a key player for one of the world’s most recognizable soccer teams. When you have more than two million Instagram followers, sometimes your sponsors will ask you to post promotional photos, like, for instance, one of you wearing Adidias’s new grey Manchester United jersey. Just upload the photo with the brand’s preferred caption and collect your check. Easy enough, right?

Oof, Daley. You gotta pay a little more attention to your copy and pasting.

That post was quickly deleted, though, and replaced with a gaffe-free version.

Ready for the next match in the new @adidasfootball third shirt! ⚽️ Let’s go!! @manchesterunited #HereToCreate A post shared by Daley Blind (@blinddaley) on Jul 25, 2017 at 11:21am PDT

If you follow enough athletes on social media you’ll see this sort of thing happen all the time, like Markelle Fultz at the NBA draft.

"Excited to head to (City) and join the (team name)."—Markelle Fultz pic.twitter.com/eUzTf7fs46 — Rodger Sherman (@rodger_sherman) June 23, 2017

Maybe it’s best to just give your passwords to your brand manager and let them handle all the promotional posts.