Last night’s Giants-A’s game was pretty unremarkable—it was the first time the teams have met while both in last place. It’s not an exaggeration to say the highlight of the night was Klay Thompson’s ceremonial first pitch.

We should have known that Thompson, the older brother of Dodgers outfielder Trayce Thompson and Little League state champ with Kevin Love, has some skills on the diamond but it’s a little shocking just how natural he looked out there.

The windup was smooth, the mechanics sharp, and he whipped the ball in with some frankly impressive velocity. He also claimed to have carefully chosen his pitch.

That was my sinker https://t.co/OTNeOYKUo5 — klay thompson (@KlayThompson) August 1, 2017

MLB scouts shouldn’t worry, though, if they didn’t see much dip on that sinker. You can see here that it was actually a four-seamer.