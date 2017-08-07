Give Noah Syndergaard the Emmy!

I'm back, after a week-long vacation in the Poconos. Thanks to Dan Gartland and Jon Tayler for filling in. Noah Syndergaard made his much-anticipated cameo in last night's Game of Thrones and if you missed it, here's a look. Syndegaard isn't the only high-profile athlete who will appear on GOT this season. Conor McGregor will soon make an appearance in Wisteria.

Starkville strip club pays tribute to Hugh Freeze

The Pony, everyone's favorite Starkville strip club, is looking forward to entertaining Ole Miss football players now that Hugh Freeze is out of the picture.

What if former NBA stars had modern day haircuts

This is a few days old but still spectacular. Dirk and Tim Duncan are my favorites.

Lovely Lady of the Day

It's tough working on a summer Monday, but April Love Geary is here to help. Be sure to follow her on Instagram. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

How far would you go for Yasiel Puig's autograph?

Shout out to this fan. I wouldn't go more than half a block.

Catching up with ... disgraced Blue Jays fan

Remember the Blue Jays fan who threw a beer at Orioles outfielder Hyun Soo Kim during last year's playoffs? The New York Post caught up with him and the story is pretty interesting. Seems like he just made a dumb, drunk mistake which is something we're all guilty of, though this will follow him for the rest of his life.

Would you rather date a vegan or a Cowboys fan?

Mia Khalifa said she'd rather date a vegan. That did not go over well on Twitter.

Congrats, Marshell

Wow. @marshallfaulk 1st Gold Jacket had his name misspelled. So @ProFootballHOF made him an entirely new one. He's wearing the old one today pic.twitter.com/xKQKlzDyLj — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) August 5, 2017

A-Rod makes a friend

Some '90s nostalgia to start your week

Possibly the most 90s picture ever. Will Smith playing Nintendo wearing Nike Airs. Note the Mariah Carey CD too. pic.twitter.com/7tmhW6sTCi — History In Pictures (@historyepics) August 6, 2017

Happy Sunday. Here’s an important photo of Michael Jordan posing with Kid 'n Play, Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff. pic.twitter.com/hJ0OYIOOrT — SI Vault (@si_vault) August 6, 2017

Odds & Ends

You bet your ass I'm excited for a Karate Kid revival ... ​Ten things you might not know about Mike Trout (today is his birthday) ... LOL Jets ... Fox is likely done with Pete Rose after his latest controversy ... North Carolina suddenly has some of the best uniforms in college football ... I love these hybrid NBA logos ... Nearly 70% of movie dialogue comes from the mouth of a white male ... Chris Brown's three-year-old daughter is launching her own fashion line ... The steamiest lingerie scenes in movie history.

Denver's favorite sitcom

Air Dirk

KP, Dirk & Rondae playing H-O-R-S-E at Team World practice.... this shot (dunk) is NOT FAIR! #NBAAfricaGame pic.twitter.com/WSzw4nxRyH — NBA (@NBA) August 4, 2017

It's in the trees

'He can hit it in the trees.'

Right on cue. pic.twitter.com/MTR9uCmovy — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 7, 2017

Benches clearing walk leads to brawl

This was kind of nuts, and makes more sense when you read the backstory.

José Siri's Midwest League record 39-game hitting streak came to a controversial end last night in Dayton. #RedsMiLB



(📽 @DragonsBaseball) pic.twitter.com/ne3RTtGpeD — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) August 5, 2017

Still my favorite person on the internet

Phish's 13-night run at MSG is over and they didn't repeat one song. Pretty remarkable. Here's my favorite person on the Internet, fzappa20, to break down last night's show.