Extra Mustard

Monday's Hot Clicks: April Love Geary; Noah Syndergaard's Game of Thrones Cameo

Andy Gray
an hour ago

Give Noah Syndergaard the Emmy!

I'm back, after a week-long vacation in the Poconos. Thanks to Dan Gartland and Jon Tayler for filling in. Noah Syndergaard made his much-anticipated cameo in last night's Game of Thrones and if you missed it, here's a look. Syndegaard isn't the only high-profile athlete who will appear on GOT this season. Conor McGregor will soon make an appearance in Wisteria.

Starkville strip club pays tribute to Hugh Freeze

The Pony, everyone's favorite Starkville strip club, is looking forward to entertaining Ole Miss football players now that Hugh Freeze is out of the picture.

What if former NBA stars had modern day haircuts

This is a few days old but still spectacular. Dirk and Tim Duncan are my favorites.

Lovely Lady of the Day

@aprillovegeary/Instagram
Courtesy of April Love Geary
Courtesy of April Love Geary
@aprillovegeary/Instagram
Courtesy of April Love Geary
Courtesy of April Love Geary
@aprillovegeary/Instagram
@aprillovegeary/Instagram
@aprillovegeary/Instagram
@aprillovegeary/Instagram
Courtesy of April Love Geary
@aprillovegeary/Instagram
@aprillovegeary/Instagram
@aprillovegeary/Instagram
@aprillovegeary/Instagram
Courtesy of April Love Geary
Courtesy of April Love Geary
@aprillovegeary/Instagram
@aprillovegeary/Instagram
April Love Geary: Lovely Lady of the Day
1 19
Close
expandIcon
1 19
Close

It's tough working on a summer Monday, but April Love Geary is here to help. Be sure to follow her on Instagram. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery). 

How far would you go for Yasiel Puig's autograph?

Shout out to this fan. I wouldn't go more than half a block.

Catching up with ... disgraced Blue Jays fan

Remember the Blue Jays fan who threw a beer at Orioles outfielder Hyun Soo Kim during last year's playoffs? The New York Post caught up with him and the story is pretty interesting. Seems like he just made a dumb, drunk mistake which is something we're all guilty of, though this will follow him for the rest of his life.

Would you rather date a vegan or a Cowboys fan?

Mia Khalifa said she'd rather date a vegan. That did not go over well on Twitter.

Congrats, Marshell

A-Rod makes a friend

Some '90s nostalgia to start your week

Odds & Ends

You bet your ass I'm excited for a Karate Kid revival ... ​Ten things you might not know about Mike Trout (today is his birthday) ... LOL Jets ... Fox is likely done with Pete Rose after his latest controversy ... North Carolina suddenly has some of the best uniforms in college football ... I love these hybrid NBA logos ... Nearly 70% of movie dialogue comes from the mouth of a white male ... Chris Brown's three-year-old daughter is launching her own fashion line ... The steamiest lingerie scenes in movie history.

Denver's favorite sitcom

Air Dirk

It's in the trees

Benches clearing walk leads to brawl

This was kind of nuts, and makes more sense when you read the backstory.

Still my favorite person on the internet

Phish's 13-night run at MSG is over and they didn't repeat one song. Pretty remarkable. Here's my favorite person on the Internet, fzappa20, to break down last night's show.

Email Andy (andy_gray@simail.com) with any questions or visit him on Twitter. Previous editions of Hot Clicks can be found here.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters