It is well known that Drake is a big Kentucky fan. He is such a big Kentucky fan that he is now playing games in a full Kentucky uniform.

Drake showed up at UCLA recently in Kentucky gear just in case people forgot his allegiance to John Calipari and Big Blue Nation.

"I wanna play ball right now. Lemme just go to the gym at UCLA" OKAY DRAKE I SEE YOU pic.twitter.com/qvKAZ5m4tv — khrisley (@khrisley_) August 16, 2017

Drake hooping yesterday at UCLA. pic.twitter.com/nvLAWlaDzE — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) August 16, 2017

When Drake pops up to play basketball at your school 😂 pic.twitter.com/1uAlmDDPgX — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) August 16, 2017

It's hard to tell if Drake is just being a fanboy with this move or if he is actually taking a shot at UCLA since they lost to Kentucky in the Sweet Sixteen last season. Whether it was a subtle jab or just groupie behavior, it was classic Drake either way.

The only way this could have been more bold on Drake's end is if he was wearing a De'Aaron Fox jersey.

If this stings too much for UCLA fans, you can at least hold out hope that Drake was playing like he did at Kentucky's Big Blue Madness in 2014. Or maybe Ben Simmons dunked on Drake so badly that his dad ran on the court to save him.

Kentucky and UCLA will play on Dec. 23, so come ready with creative Drake slander Bruins.