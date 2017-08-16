Extra Mustard

Drake Goes Full Drake Wearing Kentucky Gear to Play Ball at UCLA

1:39 | College Football
College Coaches: The Highest Paid Public Employees
Khadrice Rollins
an hour ago

It is well known that Drake is a big Kentucky fan. He is such a big Kentucky fan that he is now playing games in a full Kentucky uniform.

Drake showed up at UCLA recently in Kentucky gear just in case people forgot his allegiance to John Calipari and Big Blue Nation.

Extra Mustard
Drake appears at Kentucky's Big Blue Madness, airballs a three-pointer

It's hard to tell if Drake is just being a fanboy with this move or if he is actually taking a shot at UCLA since they lost to Kentucky in the Sweet Sixteen last season. Whether it was a subtle jab or just groupie behavior, it was classic Drake either way.

The only way this could have been more bold on Drake's end is if he was wearing a De'Aaron Fox jersey.

If this stings too much for UCLA fans, you can at least hold out hope that Drake was playing like he did at Kentucky's Big Blue Madness in 2014. Or maybe Ben Simmons dunked on Drake so badly that his dad ran on the court to save him.

Kentucky and UCLA will play on Dec. 23, so come ready with creative Drake slander Bruins.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters