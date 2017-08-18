Extra Mustard

Derek and Hannah Jeter Welcome Daughter Bella Raine

Dan Gartland
an hour ago

It’s been an eventful few days for Derek Jeter. First he bought the Marlins, then he became a father for the first time. 

Jeter’s wife Hannah (née Davis) gave birth Thursday to the couple’s first child, a daughter named Bella Raine, Jeter’s Players’ Tribune announced Friday

The Jeters announced in February that they were expecting their first child. Hannah said at the time that Derek had picked out a name but she wasn’t quite sold. I’m sure we’ll find out eventually if Bella Raine was the name Jeter had lobbied for. 

The former Yankees shortstop and the SI Swimsuit model were married in July 2016 after a year-long engagement. The couple were already parents to a massive Italian mastiff named Kane. 

“We want our kids’ lives to be as ‘normal’ as possible,” Hannah wrote for The Players’ Tribune when she announced she was pregnant. “They’re going to be born into such an extraordinary situation. They’re going to have to be some strong little people. We don’t want them to be defined by their dad’s name — for them, we want him to just be ‘Dad.’ That will be the piece of him they’ll have that the rest of the world doesn’t. It will be special, and it will be theirs.”

