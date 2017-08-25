Forget Mayweather-McGregor; here's the real fight of the century

Not one, not two, but three times did the benches clear at Comerica Park in Detroit on Thursday, as the Yankees and Tigers wouldn't stop scrapping over a barrage of hit batsmen and hurt feelings. Four plunkings and a benches-clearing brawl added up to six ejections, including Tigers superstar Miguel Cabrera, who threw hands with Yankees catcher Austin Romine after getting thrown at by Yankees reliever Tommy Kahnle. But for all the serious Baseball Law Keeping that was being done, there was plenty of silly nonsense to appreciate, from David Robertson's dead sprint to the fight from the bullpen to CC Sabathia's obvious amusement at the ridiculousness of it all. As far as baseball fights go, this one was as good as it gets.

Benches clear, punches thrown in Yankees-Tigers game with Miguel Cabrera and Austin Romine at the center of it. https://t.co/g32ygLF1cz pic.twitter.com/QMsJ5fEDQO — MLB (@MLB) August 24, 2017

Behold the new meme sweeping the internet

Call it Distracted Boyfriend or Dude Looking At Other Woman or whatever you want, but it's been all over Twitter the last couple days. Here are some of my favorites.

Squirrel's got explosive athleticism but an inconsistent motor

Today's Lovely Lady is yet another top-15 finalist from SI's Swimsuit Casting Call: Kate De Paz. Get to know more about her here, and check out her full gallery here.

CC Sabathia will tell you when to go

CC Sabathia's cleats for this weekend are 🔥 pic.twitter.com/VLC06AWa7e — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 25, 2017

Yes, those are Bay Area rap legends Mac Dre and E-40 on Sabathia's custom-made cleats ahead of Players Weekend, as the Vallejo, Calif., native gets hyphy with the footwear. Where's the love for Keak da Sneak, though?

Thursday night brought us a surprise new Wu-Tang Clan song (!) ... Speaking of new music, here's a stream of Queens of the Stone Age's latest album ... SNL's new season will kick off with Ryan Gosling hosting and Jay Z as the musical guest ... The Indians' Yandy Diaz missed out on the cycle by literal inches ... Want the new iPhone? That'll be $999 out of your pocket ... Fansided presents the alternate NBA history where the Blazers beat the Lakers in the 2000 Western Conference finals ... TIME has the inside look on how youth sports became a $15 billion industry ... French president Emmanuel Macron reportedly spent 26,000 Euros on makeup in three months. Sacre bleu!

Take a bow, Gylfi Sigurdsson

Welcome to Everton Gylfi Sigurdsson pic.twitter.com/Xx8twNjdqa — Mark Robbo Robinson (@RobboGTFC) August 24, 2017

Treat your Friday as casually as this no-chill goalkeeper

Steve Mandanda last night...



💯skill. Zero respect. 😂 pic.twitter.com/aOiyx8nVKX — Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) August 25, 2017

The Blue Angels got these folks good

From last week's Chicago Air and Water Show. I fully understand if everyone in that video soiled themselves.

Cats are very weird

Cat Fact: From a stand still a domestic cat can jump 5 times the length of its body.

Such power, such grace. #Awesome pic.twitter.com/RrXibdJzAc — D Attenborough (@Attenboroughs_D) August 24, 2017

This dude probably won't have his truck driving job for much longer

CRAZY CRASH: Watch as a giant truck bed smashes into a highway sign on the East Loop https://t.co/o8yzr25jEe pic.twitter.com/v2GKlQ4xcc — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) August 25, 2017

Roger Stone Jr. doesn't know who Michael Jordan is, huh?

I categorically deny having a tattoo of Marcus Garvey on my back - but it is a cool idea https://t.co/mSJLwHouFA — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) August 24, 2017

Something something fake news.

It's Friday, folks

Make that weekend work for you.

