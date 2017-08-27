Extra Mustard

Athletes Show Support For Those Affected By Hurricane Harvey

Khadrice Rollins
2 hours ago

Plenty of athletes have taken to Twitter recently to share their thoughts and prayers and send support to the people in the Houston area and in in southeast Texas being affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Here is a collection of a few of those tweets from people either from Houston or who once played or coached for a Houston team.

For more information regarding Hurricane Harvey and for ways to reach out and help the victims, click here.

