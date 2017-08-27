Will Beyoncè Buy a Stake in the Houston Rockets?

Plenty of athletes have taken to Twitter recently to share their thoughts and prayers and send support to the people in the Houston area and in in southeast Texas being affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Here is a collection of a few of those tweets from people either from Houston or who once played or coached for a Houston team.

Praying for everyone back home in Houston. Please be safe. #HurricaneHarvey — Tom Savage (@TomSavage03) August 25, 2017

Praying for you Houston 🙏🏼 — Jeremy Lin (@JLin7) August 27, 2017

My heart and prayers are with you Texas! pic.twitter.com/xva8ea2iEZ — Chris Paul (@CP3) August 27, 2017

Hard to focus with all that's happening in Texas. Still thinking about everyone toughing out the storm. Be safe everyone! — Josh Reddick (@RealJoshReddick) August 27, 2017

Stay safe Houston.

We're thinking about you. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) August 25, 2017

Praying for everyone's safety in Houston during this extremely tragic time. Love y'all so much — Duane Brown (@DuaneBrown76) August 27, 2017

TEXAS please listen to your local officials and news when it comes to #HurricaneHarvey. Please be safe. Texans can make it through anything! — Booker T. Huffman (@BookerT5x) August 26, 2017

Prayers for my family and friends in houston🙏🏾 — Emmanuel Ogbah (@EmanOgbah) August 27, 2017

Sending thoughts & prayers to Houston, South Texas and all affected by #HurricanHarvey. So grateful for first responders on scene. Stay safe — Coach Tom Herman (@CoachTomHerman) August 27, 2017

y'all stay safe out there. don't be a hero. these floods ain't lettin up — feeno (@ArianFoster) August 27, 2017

Much love and respect to all the first responders risking their own lives to save others 💯💯💯 #HurricaneHarvey — Wade Smith (@Smitty74allday) August 27, 2017

For more information regarding Hurricane Harvey and for ways to reach out and help the victims, click here.