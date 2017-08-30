Fan Inspired by Dez Bryant to Lose 400 Pounds Meets His Hero

There was a time when Cowboys fan Matthew Sistrunk weighed over 500 pounds but now, thanks in part to Dez Bryant, he’s 400 pounds lighter.

When Sistrunk set out with a goal of losing 100 pounds in August 2015, he tweeted at Bryant and Tony Romo asking if they would sign a jersey for him if he met his goal. Just over a year later, he met his goal—and surpassed it by more than 300 pounds.

@DezBryant @tonyromo I set a goal and accomplished it. Hopefully I can get that signed jersey one day -420 in 1yr pic.twitter.com/0OL7rUihlX — Matthew Sistrunk (@Matt_Sistrunk) September 14, 2016

Sistrunk didn’t get the jersey, but this week at Cowboys practice he did get to meet Bryant and even got a pair of his gloves.

Dropping 400 pounds is not easy..way to go Matthew Blessed #throwupthex A post shared by Dez Bryant (@dezbryant) on Aug 30, 2017 at 4:43am PDT

@DezBryant gave me some gloves today. Pretty awesome. Can't wait till Giants game. pic.twitter.com/nnxdmxM6D1 — Matthew Sistrunk (@Matt_Sistrunk) August 29, 2017

I extremely respect you https://t.co/CAeYPdeqzK — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) August 29, 2017

As for the signed jersey, Sistrunk says meeting Bryant was rewarding enough.