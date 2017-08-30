Extra Mustard

Fan Inspired by Dez Bryant to Lose 400 Pounds Meets His Hero

There was a time when Cowboys fan Matthew Sistrunk weighed over 500 pounds but now, thanks in part to Dez Bryant, he’s 400 pounds lighter. 

When Sistrunk set out with a goal of losing 100 pounds in August 2015, he tweeted at Bryant and Tony Romo asking if they would sign a jersey for him if he met his goal. Just over a year later, he met his goal—and surpassed it by more than 300 pounds. 

Sistrunk didn’t get the jersey, but this week at Cowboys practice he did get to meet Bryant and even got a pair of his gloves. 

Dropping 400 pounds is not easy..way to go Matthew Blessed #throwupthex

As for the signed jersey, Sistrunk says meeting Bryant was rewarding enough.

