Watch: Messi Defies Security to Take Photo with Young Fan

Imagine being a kid, getting within feet of your sports hero, but missing out on an autograph or photo. 

Thursday at Argentina’s home hotel, a young fan ran up to Messi and begged for a photo but security intervened and shooed him away. Messi wasn’t about to let the kid go home heartbroken, though. 

This gives us another opportunity to debate whether Messi is better than Cristiano Ronaldo. Is Leo’s gesture today better than what Ronaldo did last summer at the Euros? 

One thing we can all agree on: at least they didn’t flee like Neymar did from this guy

