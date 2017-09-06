Scenes from the 2017 World Beard and Mustache Championships

The 2017 World Beard and Mustache Championships took place in Austin on Sunday and it was everything. I can't stop looking at the photos. My two favorites are above, but frankly, everyone who competed should be proud of themselves. And then they should shave.

Red Sox caught stealing signs

The Red Sox-Yankees rivalry got really interesting yesterday with accusations that Boston was using an Apple Watch to steal signs. I think it's all a big ad play by Apple to promote the watch, but I also think Tom Brady did nothing wrong in Deflategate so I'm not a great source. Tom Verducci says it's about more than just sign stealing, which is the second best story I read about it (after this Ringer piece about how the Yankees are suckers for letting this happen). Twitter, of course, had many jokes.

54 pretty good fantasy football team names

"Who Needs a House Out in Hackenberg" is my favorite.

Lovely Lady of the Day

I've featured hundreds of LLODs over the past few years and Emily Sears remains one of my all-time favorites. She also still gets many requests from readers, and this one is for Tim from Denver (click for full-size gallery).

Sloane Stephens vs. press conference fly

Sloane Stephens has knocked out all competitors in this year's U.S. Open on her way to the semifinals, and her toughest opponent so far has been this fly that interrupted her press conference. On another note, that 15-second clip of SportsCenter (after the fly footage) makes me never want to watch that show again.

Bryce Harper now has corn rows

I think they look good but Twitter feels otherwise.

Happy belated International Bacon Day

My gift is Samantha Hoopes in the sexiest bacon t-shirt of all time.

Important holiday alert

Happy #NationalCheesePizzaDay! 1984 Charles Barkley and Chuck Person are very excited to celebrate. pic.twitter.com/acr8XWW55j — SI Vault (@si_vault) September 5, 2017

I love the New York tabloids

The tabloids in New York this morning. pic.twitter.com/Ka6SqyZbmt — Kirk and Callahan (@KirkAndCallahan) September 6, 2017

Odds & Ends

Tim Tebow's first baseball season was not pretty ... Ranking the best baseball players age 26 and under ... Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's 15-year-old son has already committed to play college baseball at USC ... This is the funniest thing Mike Tyson has ever said ... Greg Oden got married over the weekend ... The smallest crowd in Tropicana Field history turned out last night for a Rays-Braves game ... We have a new beer stein carrying world record ... Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt don't like being single ... Amazon now delivers booze to these 12 cities ... Summer 2017 box office winners and losers.

Play of the day

I'm tired just watching this

Gabriel Torres has himself a RUN en route to scoring Panama’s goal 🏃💨💨💨 (via @tvnpanama) pic.twitter.com/6kNLIt98bs — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) September 6, 2017

Can't believe people stayed all 19 innings

Graceland

Full video of Chris Martin covering Paul Simon's Graceland on #R1LiveLoungeMonth pic.twitter.com/CIU1wYTrWr — Coldplaying (@coldplaying) September 4, 2017