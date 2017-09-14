Extra Mustard

Thursday's Hot Clicks: Brittany McGee; This Woman Has the World's Longest Legs

Andy Gray
2 hours ago

This woman has the world's longest legs

@ekaterina_lisina15/Instagram

Meet Russian model Ekaterina Lisina, whose 52-inch legs just set a new Guinness World Record. Ekaterina is 6-foot-9 and played on the Russian national basketball team that scored a bronze medal in the 2008 Olympics. Her dating life appears solid, though she notes that "only self-assured men are capable of approaching me." Could you be that guy? 

"Racism is as American as baseball"

A huge banner with the above message was unfurled last night over the Green Monster in Fenway Park. Boston Antifa claimed responsibility. My pal Jack Dickey wrote a good piece on the incident and the surge of racism at Fenway.

Devils fan scores free season tickets for a year (and it wasn't that difficult)

Someone needs to recalibrate retweet expectations.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Brittany McGee: Lovely Lady of the Day
My photographer friend Joe Harary sent me some pics of Brittany McGee, and who am I to say no to a bunch of LLOD pics. Brittany gets today's honors (click for full-size gallery). 

Big Baller Benevolence

LaVar Ball bought a new truck for his handyman. 

The great McDonald's French Fry Conspiracy

Don't tell me I've been getting shortchanged on my fries this whole time!

From the desk of Slider

I love everything retro Hornets

For the wrestling fans

Odds & Ends

Looters tried to break into Evan Longoria’s restaurant during Hurricane Irma ... Hannah Ferguson photos are always a fun way to start a Thursday ... Back in 1991, Craig Hodges wore a dashiki to meet the president. Here's a good piece on the former Bulls guard ​... Zach Randolph will avoid jail time over marijuana arrest​ ... I'm a little late to this Chargers Twerk Girl story but still an important piece of journalism ... Brian Cushing got popped for steroids ... Bol Bol update ... Craig Carton officially resigned from WFAN​ ... Things are wild on the NASCAR free agency scene ... MLS now has its own official wine ... Can someone give this guy his skateboard back?

Go Giants!

Indians > everyone else

R.I.P. Frank Vincent

Birdhouse in Your Soul

Email Andy (andy_gray@simail.com) with any questions or visit him on Twitter. Previous editions of Hot Clicks can be found here.

