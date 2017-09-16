The streak is over

After blowing a one-run ninth-inning lead on Thursday, the Royals hung onto a one-run ninth-inning lead on Friday to end the Indians’ 22-game winning streak. Where does it rank among the greatest winning streaks in sports history? FiveThirtyEight notes it might not be the longest streak ever but it’s probably the most impressive.

Random football notes

J.J. Watt finally ended his hurricane relief fundraiser after raising $37 million. The 50 best NFL careers to come from the 2006 Rose Bowl, and here are the best College GameDay signs from Saturday in Louisville. Also, Rick Pitino was the guest picker and told an awesome Michael Jordan story.

Eli in primetime

Here’s how you’ll lose in fantasy football this week—even though we’re all losers because we have to watch Eli Manning in primetime for the second-straight week.

Whiskey Weekend

Looking for a Saturday or Sunday morning pick-me-up? Here’s the best whiskey for your coffee, courtesy of SI Eats.

#karma

Jen Bielema’s #karma tweet from 2013 has not aged well.

R.I.P. T.G.

An Australian man ran a marathon with an empty stroller to honor his stillborn son https://t.co/AdAH56x5nC — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) September 16, 2017

Lamar Jackson > Tanner Lee

Somebody in the NFL still thinking that they're going to draft Tanner Lee over Lamar Jackson — Matt Brown (@MattBrownCFB) September 16, 2017

Miami converted a 3rd-and-43

5 most memorable down & distances in college football history: Where does Louisiana Tech’s 3rd & 93 rank? https://t.co/FEvvUiFwnN pic.twitter.com/sH07D1Bf0I — Athlon Sports (@AthlonSports) September 16, 2017

Ashley Graham crushed it

Odds and Ends

The Red Sox received a tiny slap of the wrist for the Apple Watch cheating ... NFL players who will bounce back for your fantasy teams in Week 2 ... Memphis wore Bengals-like helmets against UCLA on Saturday ... Wisconsin fans were worried about drinking in Provo before their BYU game, then one of two bars in the city opened early ... Ranking the top 10 players in NBA Live 18 ... 50 Cent thinks he can beat Conor McGregor.

Rudolph is good

Wait, what? This actually happened?

.@PearlJam’s own Eddie Vedder had himself a jam session outside Wrigley Field last night. (Via @bleacherbum54) pic.twitter.com/O9wxW4pRWE — Stadium (@WatchStadium) September 16, 2017

What could go wrong?

