Sports Teams Test Out 280-Character Tweets, With Mixed Results
Twitter announced Tuesday that it was upending its entire identity, ditching the 140-character limit that has defined it for more than a decade. Though the move is just a test, the response from users was swift and severe—they hated it. The Mariners agree.
┳┻|— Mariners (@Mariners) September 27, 2017
┻┳| •.•) This is a bad idea.
┳┻|⊂ﾉ
┻┳|
Only a handful of pro sports teams have the new feature thus far, or at least only a couple have decided to flaunt it. Some of them are good, like the M’s or the Eagles fitting their entire fight song into the constraints of the new character count.
Fly, Eagles, Fly!— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 27, 2017
On the road to victory!
Fight, Eagles, Fight!
Score a touchdown 1, 2, 3!
Hit 'em low,
Hit 'em high,
And watch our Eagles fly!
Fly, Eagles, Fly!
On the road to victory!
E A G L E S
Eagles!
...and with 72 characters to spare. 👌
Daaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 27, 2017
Bears.
Thanks, @Twitter.
Oooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooh Sunday Night...— SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) September 27, 2017
But some of them are just more proof that Twitter has traded its trademark concise wit for annoyingly long posts.
#GoBills #GoBills #GoBills #GoBills #GoBills #GoBills #GoBills #GoBills #GoBills #GoBills #GoBills #GoBills #GoBills #GoBills #GoBills #GoBills #GoBills #GoBills #GoBills #GoBills #GoBills #GoBills #GoBills #GoBills #GoBills #GoBills— Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) September 27, 2017
We're loving the new 280 on @Twitter. 👌
┻┳|— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 27, 2017
┻┳|•.•) #ChiefsKingdom
┳┻|⊂ﾉ
┻┳|
┻┳|
┳┻|
#Jets #Jets #Jets #Jets #Jets #Jets #Jets #Jets #Jets #Jets #Jets #Jets #Jets #Jets #Jets #Jets #Jets #Jets #Jets #Jets #Jets #Jets #Jets #Jets #Jets #Jets #Jets #Jets #Jets #Jets #Jets #Jets #Jets #Jets #Jets #Jets #Jets #Jets #Jets— New York Jets (@nyjets) September 27, 2017
(Thanks for the 280 characters, @Twitter 😎)
The solution, as always, is simple.
ＮＥＶＥＲ ＴＷＥＥＴ— Erik Malinowski (@erikmal) July 25, 2014