Twitter announced Tuesday that it was upending its entire identity, ditching the 140-character limit that has defined it for more than a decade. Though the move is just a test, the response from users was swift and severe—they hated it. The Mariners agree.

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┻┳|

┳┻|

┻┳|

┳┻| _

┻┳| •.•) This is a bad idea.

┳┻|⊂ﾉ

┻┳| — Mariners (@Mariners) September 27, 2017

Only a handful of pro sports teams have the new feature thus far, or at least only a couple have decided to flaunt it. Some of them are good, like the M’s or the Eagles fitting their entire fight song into the constraints of the new character count.

Fly, Eagles, Fly!

On the road to victory!



Fight, Eagles, Fight!

Score a touchdown 1, 2, 3!



Hit 'em low,

Hit 'em high,

And watch our Eagles fly!

Fly, Eagles, Fly!

On the road to victory!



E A G L E S

Eagles!



...and with 72 characters to spare. 👌 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 27, 2017

Oooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooh Sunday Night... — SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) September 27, 2017

But some of them are just more proof that Twitter has traded its trademark concise wit for annoyingly long posts.

The solution, as always, is simple.