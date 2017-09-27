Extra Mustard

Sports Teams Test Out 280-Character Tweets, With Mixed Results

Dan Gartland
Twitter announced Tuesday that it was upending its entire identity, ditching the 140-character limit that has defined it for more than a decade. Though the move is just a test, the response from users was swift and severe—they hated it. The Mariners agree. 

Only a handful of pro sports teams have the new feature thus far, or at least only a couple have decided to flaunt it. Some of them are good, like the M’s or the Eagles fitting their entire fight song into the constraints of the new character count. 

But some of them are just more proof that Twitter has traded its trademark concise wit for annoyingly long posts. 

The solution, as always, is simple. 

