College Football Chaos

For the first time in college football history, two top-10 teams lost on the same Friday night. Syracuse shocked Clemson, and for the second time in three weeks, #Pac12AfterDark took another top-10 victim, during which Cal QB Ross Bowers nearly completed a perfect front-flip touchdown. And here's how the losses impact the playoff race.

Hertha Berlin kneels

The players and coaching staff for Bundesliga club Hertha Berlin briefly kneeled before their match against Schalke 04 on Saturday, saying it was for "tolerance and responsibility."

Embiid vs. Whiteside

Hassan Whiteside started a Twitter beef with Joel Embiid on Friday night and it was as magical as you’d expect.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Sarah Scotford: Lovely Lady of the Day 1 of 20 Close expandIcon 1 20 Close

Your LLOD for this beautiful mid-October weekend is Sarah Scotford. (Click here for full-sized gallery)

Dallas Glavine

Jack Dickey writes that Dallas Keuchel looked a lot like Tom Glavine in his dominating Game 1 win over the Yankees.

Tramon Williams is still playing?

Here are six NFL players you didn’t know were still in the league.

Happy Anny to Bautista’s Savage Bat Flip

Two years ago today... pic.twitter.com/DJCLEThSBX — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 14, 2017

Winston’s cigar

Winston Churchill’s half-smoked Cuban cigar just sold for a lot of money https://t.co/sT1vLF1z4B — TIME (@TIME) October 13, 2017

Leave the guy alone, just wanted some personal time

Buff kangaroo taking a bath is a weird headline! #BMS https://t.co/FLBoSEESxG — Billy Madison (@BMS_Billy) October 11, 2017

Flight to HEL

Today marks the last flight 666 bound for HEL on Friday the 13th. Would you take it?

https://t.co/Nx7RX1bDrq pic.twitter.com/u0689Fee56 — Mashable (@mashable) October 13, 2017

Odds and Ends

Best college football cheerleaders from Week 6 ... 3 women led police on a chase after stealing $7,000 in lingerie from Victoria’s Secret ... All 27 Browns’ starting QBs, ranked from worst to not worst … Joe Maddon is a 1980s rock superstar ... John Fox’s career without Peyton Manning as QB is not good ... The NCAA got demolished for not punishing North Carolina for their fake classes.

Sherman delivering smiles

When @RSherman_25 found out Ellie lost her beloved Shermie doll, he drove all the way to Tacoma to make her smile. #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/dHeKavM3yU — Mary Bridge (@Mary_Bridge) October 12, 2017

Cream and Sugar

J.R. Smith said he drinks coffee with eight creams and eigh sugars, so basically he’s Michael Scott.

Happy Weekend from Hannah Ferguson

