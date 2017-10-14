Weekend Hot Clicks: Syracuse Shocks Clemson; Soccer Players Kneel in Germany; Sarah Scotford

Foe the first time in college football history, two-top-10 teams lost on the same Friday night. Plus, we say hello to the lovely Sarah Scotford. 

By Andrew Doughty
October 14, 2017

College Football Chaos

For the first time in college football history, two top-10 teams lost on the same Friday night. Syracuse shocked Clemson, and for the second time in three weeks, #Pac12AfterDark took another top-10 victim, during which Cal QB Ross Bowers nearly completed a perfect front-flip touchdown. And here's how the losses impact the playoff race.

Hertha Berlin kneels

The players and coaching staff for Bundesliga club Hertha Berlin briefly kneeled before their match against Schalke 04 on Saturday, saying it was for "tolerance and responsibility."

Embiid vs. Whiteside

Hassan Whiteside started a Twitter beef with Joel Embiid on Friday night and it was as magical as you’d expect.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Sarah Scotford: Lovely Lady of the Day
1 of 20

Close
expandIcon
1 20
Close

Your LLOD for this beautiful mid-October weekend is Sarah Scotford. (Click here for full-sized gallery)

Dallas Glavine

Jack Dickey writes that Dallas Keuchel looked a lot like Tom Glavine in his dominating Game 1 win over the Yankees.

Tramon Williams is still playing?

Here are six NFL players you didn’t know were still in the league.

Happy Anny to Bautista’s Savage Bat Flip

Winston’s cigar

Leave the guy alone, just wanted some personal time

Flight to HEL

Odds and Ends

Best college football cheerleaders from Week 6 ... 3 women led police on a chase after stealing $7,000 in lingerie from Victoria’s Secret ... All 27 Browns’ starting QBs, ranked from worst to not worst … Joe Maddon is a 1980s rock superstar ... John Fox’s career without Peyton Manning as QB is not good ... The NCAA got demolished for not punishing North Carolina for their fake classes.

Sherman delivering smiles

Cream and Sugar

J.R. Smith said he drinks coffee with eight creams and eigh sugars, so basically he’s Michael Scott.

Happy Weekend from Hannah Ferguson

Text and video Email andy_gray@simail.com with any feedback or ping him on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories and the latest Cheerleader of the Week gallery. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.

You May Like

More Extra Mustard

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters