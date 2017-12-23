Dick Enberg

The sports world lost a legend on Friday when Dick Enberg passed away at the age of 82. Here are some of Enberg’s most memorable calls. His alma mater, Central Michigan, honored him with a helmet sticker during Friday’s Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, and here are the various Twitter tributes for Enberg.

Football randomness

The Rams are finally really good now that Jeff Fisher is not their head coach. He thinks that proves he left them in great shape. Also, there are three Saturday bowl games that might actually be good and Florida State’s bowlgate debacle might finally be settled.

Clowney clowns Jags’ fans

Jaguars’ fans sent Jadeveon Clowney trash cans after the Texans were slaughtered by Blake Bortles, who Clowney said was a trash quarterback. So Clowney used the cans to deliver some holiday cheer.

No love for Dabo

Dabo Swinney was not a popular man at Clemson seven years ago. It was so bad that many Clemson trustees wanted him fired after his second season.

2000 Flushes Bowl

Can you tell fake bowl names from real ones?

Anyone else wanna sled down this escalator?

Abandoned mall filled with snow pic.twitter.com/JMp2NykO8j — Seph Lawless (@seph_lawless) December 13, 2017

That’s a big butt

A troupe of elephants and a zebra walk down 33rd Street in Manhattan for the arrival of Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus, 1968. pic.twitter.com/P2ivuLIXOu — Historical Pics (@HistoricalPics) December 20, 2017

Shoot for a Benz

He just made this and won a Benz (via @ThunderbirdsAHL) pic.twitter.com/108PYdz8En — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 23, 2017

Odds and Ends

10 best Christmas Day moments in sports history ... Wyoming QB Josh Allen officially declare for the draft ... Allen also gave an NSFW interview after their bowl win ... Breakdown of the convictions in the FIFA corruption trial ... 10 NBA things to watch for on Christmas Day … Trae Young is next level ... Georgetown’s non-conference schedule is hilariously terrible ... Logos Gone Wrong: History of unintentionally suggestive logos and corporate fails.

Justin Rogers

Dual-threat 2018 quarterback Justin Rogers signed with TCU on Friday, the final day of the three-day early signing period. You have to see this guy. He’s unbelievable:

All the feels

This is awesome.



'Everybody know I love Shanquis and that he loves the WWE, so it was only right I got him a belt for Christmas ' — (via @cttjr3) pic.twitter.com/3d7yfyTvvP — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 22, 2017

Christmas puppies

I stumble across one of these videos every year and they’re always the best thing you’ll see all year.

