It was supposed to be a straightforward news segment for ABC Australia’s Sarah Hancock, but then an 18-wheeler came barreling through.

Hancock was down by the finish line at the first stage of the Tour Down Under outside Adelaide, filming her report while waiting for the cyclists to come by. She paused when she heard a truck coming, but never expected what would happen next.

The moment a truck crashed through the #TourDownUnder finish line was caught on camera as this ABC News reporter recorded her news report pic.twitter.com/2RBkDZ5Lwq — ABC News (@abcnews) January 11, 2018

Luckily, the spectators sitting next to the finish line weren’t injured and the inflatable marker wasn’t terribly damaged. Organizers were able to patch it up and put it right back in time for Annette Edmondson to cross the line first.