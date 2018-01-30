Tuesday's Hot Clicks: Victoria Morrisa; Scenes From Super Bowl LII Opening Night Spectacular

In Tuesday's Hot Clicks, we look at the Super Bowl LII Opening Night soiree.

By Andy Gray
January 30, 2018
Getty Images

Scenes from Super Bowl Opening Night

The NFL kicked off Super Bowl Week with Opening Night, which is kind of like a Media Day but with a much less creative name. Tom Brady demonstrated his pop culture ignorance, James Harrison talked ticket strategy for his 13 siblings and Zach Ertz answered questions from his wife/reporter/soccer star, Julie. Here's the full report from the Patriots session as well as the Eagles.

Blake Griffin got traded

I can't imagine moving from Los Angeles to Detroit is much fun, but such is the the plight of Blake Griffin, who was traded to the Pistons on Monday. SI's Jeremy Woo grades the deal for both teams while Matt Barnes offers a more succinct analysis. The best reaction to the deal came from Griffin himself, though fans on Twitter had plenty to say. If you ask me, Griffin was playing with fire as soon as he started dating one of those Kardashians.

Ranking the really bad 2016 NBA free agent contracts

Evan Turner got $70 million. Joakim Noah got $72 million. Find out where they ranked in this list of disastrous long-term deals.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Victoria Morrisa: Lovely Lady of the Day
Nick Saglimbeni
Nick Saglimbeni
Nick Saglimbeni
Nick Saglimbeni
Nick Saglimbeni
Nick Saglimbeni
Nick Saglimbeni
Nick Saglimbeni
Nick Saglimbeni
Nick Saglimbeni
Nick Saglimbeni
Nick Saglimbeni
Nick Saglimbeni
Nick Saglimbeni
Nick Saglimbeni
Nick Saglimbeni
Nick Saglimbeni
Nick Saglimbeni
Nick Saglimbeni
1 of 20

Advertisement

My new friend Victoria Morrisa sent along some new photos and I really should've featured her earlier. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery). 

Tom Brady just saved the job of guy who insulted his 5-year-old daughter

Tom Brady knew he was opening himself up for criticism with his Facebook Watch documentary but I don't think he expected anyone to call his daughter a "pissant."  Brady handled it well, however, and probably saved the guy's job.

SI's 100 greatest Super Bowl photos

These are all great, except the David Tyree catch pic that just ruined my day.

Instant Karma

This package stealer got what she deserved.

Hot Clicks Giveaway

There's a lot of Super Bowl merchandise on the market right now and my favorite item may be this backpack from The Northwest. It's only available at the big game festivities in Minnesota, and of course, this giveaway. I have three to give away and I'll send to the 150th, 250th and 300th person to email me (andy_gray@simail.com) your favorite Super Bowl snack or food item. Please make the subject line "The Northwest."

thenorthwest.com

Paul Pierce vs. Spell check

Vote for SI Swimsuit Rookie of the Year

Odds & Ends

Blake Griffin’s smart 2016 stand-up joke about trades feels very real now​ ... Tom Brady appears to be having more fun since that ESPN story trashed him ... The NCAA sued a local car dealership over its March Madness ad campaign ... I knew Marcus Smart's hand injury was all kinds of shady ... The Steelers signed Ken Griffey Jr's son, Trey ... The Knicks are looking to part ways with Joakim Noah after his latest blow-up ... WWE fans got mad at Brock Lesnar for possibly throwing a real punch ... Mel Kiper Jr. probably doesn't want you to read this story ...  I loved Charles in Charge while growing up, so this story is disappointing ... Quincy Jones is not a fan of Taylor Swift.

Tom Brady gives a diplomatic answer

Bill Belichick's fashion muse

My new hero

This chant did not take off

Tiny Dancer

Email Andy (andy_gray@simail.com) with any questions or visit him on Twitter. Previous editions of Hot Clicks can be found here.

You May Like

More Extra Mustard

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters