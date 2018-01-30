Getty Images

The NFL kicked off Super Bowl Week with Opening Night, which is kind of like a Media Day but with a much less creative name. Tom Brady demonstrated his pop culture ignorance, James Harrison talked ticket strategy for his 13 siblings and Zach Ertz answered questions from his wife/reporter/soccer star, Julie. Here's the full report from the Patriots session as well as the Eagles.

Blake Griffin got traded

I can't imagine moving from Los Angeles to Detroit is much fun, but such is the the plight of Blake Griffin, who was traded to the Pistons on Monday. SI's Jeremy Woo grades the deal for both teams while Matt Barnes offers a more succinct analysis. The best reaction to the deal came from Griffin himself, though fans on Twitter had plenty to say. If you ask me, Griffin was playing with fire as soon as he started dating one of those Kardashians.

Ranking the really bad 2016 NBA free agent contracts

Evan Turner got $70 million. Joakim Noah got $72 million. Find out where they ranked in this list of disastrous long-term deals.

Tom Brady just saved the job of guy who insulted his 5-year-old daughter

Tom Brady knew he was opening himself up for criticism with his Facebook Watch documentary but I don't think he expected anyone to call his daughter a "pissant." Brady handled it well, however, and probably saved the guy's job.

SI's 100 greatest Super Bowl photos

These are all great, except the David Tyree catch pic that just ruined my day.

Instant Karma

This package stealer got what she deserved.

Paul Pierce vs. Spell check

Paul Pierce still can’t figure out how to use his phone pic.twitter.com/CxyvSEfMJe — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) January 29, 2018

Odds & Ends

Blake Griffin’s smart 2016 stand-up joke about trades feels very real now​ ... Tom Brady appears to be having more fun since that ESPN story trashed him ... The NCAA sued a local car dealership over its March Madness ad campaign ... I knew Marcus Smart's hand injury was all kinds of shady ... The Steelers signed Ken Griffey Jr's son, Trey ... The Knicks are looking to part ways with Joakim Noah after his latest blow-up ... WWE fans got mad at Brock Lesnar for possibly throwing a real punch ... Mel Kiper Jr. probably doesn't want you to read this story ... I loved Charles in Charge while growing up, so this story is disappointing ... Quincy Jones is not a fan of Taylor Swift.

Tom Brady gives a diplomatic answer

How do people hate this man? pic.twitter.com/RhHDXdWhFD — Patriots Militia (@PatsMilitia) January 30, 2018

Bill Belichick's fashion muse

I think I just made Bill's night and won us the superbowl pic.twitter.com/3CfurnP8t0 — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) January 30, 2018

My new hero

This Pelicans fan pretended to be a player during warmups last night... and even got a shot up before police caught him pic.twitter.com/5j8N1PXwzj — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 29, 2018

This chant did not take off

Some Vikings fans doing a Skol chant as the Eagles stand on stage, evidently forgetting that the Eagles stomped their ass out. pic.twitter.com/Vy21tNHo6t — Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) January 30, 2018

Tiny Dancer

Email Andy (andy_gray@simail.com) with any questions or visit him on Twitter. Previous editions of Hot Clicks can be found here.