Robert Beck

Ricky Williams' Super Bowl pot party looks interesting

Ricky Williams is hosting a "Cannabis friendly Super Bowl party," where one can "eat, drink, smoke and watch the game with Ricky and his friends." Seems like fun if you live in Hollywood, enjoy a good buzz and want to watch the Super Bowl with a former player. Or you can just indulge on your own and sit on your couch for five straight hours. That's fun, too. As for Williams, if you haven't read Greg Bishop's 2016 profile of the former Heisman Trophy winner and his post-career life as a pot entrepreneur, do so immediately.

The Formula 1 Girls are not taking their exit lightly

A few days after Walk-On Girls were eliminated from the Professional Darts Corporation, Formula 1 is doing the same thing. In a statement on the F1 website yesterday, it was announced that the "Grid Girls" will no longer be used because it "clearly is at odds with modern day societal norms." The F1 girls, however, are fighting back.

Someone stole Red Panda's custom seven-foot unicycle

What is the world coming to?

Ella Jordan: Lovely Lady of the Day Courtesy of Ella Jordan Courtesy of Ella Jordan Courtesy of Ella Jordan Courtesy of Ella Jordan Courtesy of Ella Jordan Courtesy of Ella Jordan Courtesy of Ella Jordan Courtesy of Ella Jordan Courtesy of Ella Jordan Courtesy of Ella Jordan Courtesy of Ella Jordan Courtesy of Ella Jordan 1 of 12 Advertisement

Meet Ella Jordan, who is making her Hot Clicks debut today (click for full-size gallery).

Recasting every Super Bowl halftime show

From the Beach Boys at Super Bowl 1 to the Grambling State Marching Band in Minnesota on Sunday, here's a great piece on which musical act should've played every Super Bowl halftime show.

We have a streaker!

Spectators at yesterday's Phoenix Open Pro-Am enjoyed an unexpected surprise.

Have you voted for SI Swimsuit 2018 Rookie of the Year?

The voting ends tomorrow. Let your voice be heard!

Al Michaels prop bets

87 grandchildren!

Meet the 90-year-old super nanna who just welcomed her 87th grandchild https://t.co/iU3fki2Z3o — Daily Mail Femail (@Femail) February 1, 2018

Best door knocker ever

Odds & Ends

Here is the dumbest hot take of all Super Bowl XLII hot takes ... Ranking all the Super Bowl-winning head coaches ... Chris Long secretly wants this tattoo, and devised a bet to justify it (that's my hot take) ... Super Bowl snack stadiums are always a good time ... Here's what $4.7B In illegal Super Bowl XLII wagers could mean for states ... Good work by new Red Sox manager Alex Cora, who helped bring a bunch of supplies to Puerto Rico ... Meet Maybelle Blair, my new favorite 91-year-old baseball player ... The highest paid players in this year's Super Bowl ... Joakim Noah's Knicks tenure has been a total debacle ... Good piece on why Tom Brady is the NFL's Ric Flair.

Kristaps Porzingis gets posterized

Jaylen Brown throws it down on ESPN! pic.twitter.com/udg1rAa2RW — NBA (@NBA) February 1, 2018

Super Bowl players pick their XFL nickname

​

Lindsay Vonn (and dog) hits the slopes

Dwight Howard gets tribute video for his one season with Hawks

I hope nobody buys this

Capture the moment right as it happens pic.twitter.com/fPL7z8deDB — Mashable (@mashable) January 31, 2018

Karate

​

Email Andy (andy_gray@simail.com) with any questions or visit him on Twitter. Previous editions of Hot Clicks can be found here.