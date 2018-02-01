In Thursday's Hot Clicks, we look at Ricky Williams' Super Bowl pot party, Red Panda's unicycle thief and the lovely Ella Jordan.
Ricky Williams' Super Bowl pot party looks interesting
Ricky Williams is hosting a "Cannabis friendly Super Bowl party," where one can "eat, drink, smoke and watch the game with Ricky and his friends." Seems like fun if you live in Hollywood, enjoy a good buzz and want to watch the Super Bowl with a former player. Or you can just indulge on your own and sit on your couch for five straight hours. That's fun, too. As for Williams, if you haven't read Greg Bishop's 2016 profile of the former Heisman Trophy winner and his post-career life as a pot entrepreneur, do so immediately.
The Formula 1 Girls are not taking their exit lightly
A few days after Walk-On Girls were eliminated from the Professional Darts Corporation, Formula 1 is doing the same thing. In a statement on the F1 website yesterday, it was announced that the "Grid Girls" will no longer be used because it "clearly is at odds with modern day societal norms." The F1 girls, however, are fighting back.
Someone stole Red Panda's custom seven-foot unicycle
Recasting every Super Bowl halftime show
From the Beach Boys at Super Bowl 1 to the Grambling State Marching Band in Minnesota on Sunday, here's a great piece on which musical act should've played every Super Bowl halftime show.
We have a streaker!
Spectators at yesterday's Phoenix Open Pro-Am enjoyed an unexpected surprise.
Al Michaels prop bets
https://t.co/1C15zXsSBO going all in on Al Michaels. pic.twitter.com/kscWClmRCR— Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) January 31, 2018
87 grandchildren!
Meet the 90-year-old super nanna who just welcomed her 87th grandchild https://t.co/iU3fki2Z3o— Daily Mail Femail (@Femail) February 1, 2018
Best door knocker ever
Odds & Ends
Here is the dumbest hot take of all Super Bowl XLII hot takes ... Ranking all the Super Bowl-winning head coaches ... Chris Long secretly wants this tattoo, and devised a bet to justify it (that's my hot take) ... Super Bowl snack stadiums are always a good time ... Here's what $4.7B In illegal Super Bowl XLII wagers could mean for states ... Good work by new Red Sox manager Alex Cora, who helped bring a bunch of supplies to Puerto Rico ... Meet Maybelle Blair, my new favorite 91-year-old baseball player ... The highest paid players in this year's Super Bowl ... Joakim Noah's Knicks tenure has been a total debacle ... Good piece on why Tom Brady is the NFL's Ric Flair.
Kristaps Porzingis gets posterized
Jaylen Brown throws it down on ESPN! pic.twitter.com/udg1rAa2RW— NBA (@NBA) February 1, 2018
Super Bowl players pick their XFL nickname
Lindsay Vonn (and dog) hits the slopes
Dwight Howard gets tribute video for his one season with Hawks
Thank you, Dwight! pic.twitter.com/MLTUQQBeWL— Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) February 1, 2018
I hope nobody buys this
Capture the moment right as it happens pic.twitter.com/fPL7z8deDB— Mashable (@mashable) January 31, 2018
Karate
