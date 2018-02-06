Traina Thoughts: Here Are All The Ways You Can Spin The Super Bowl Rating

The Super Bowl 52 rating is good or bad depending on your point of view.

By Jimmy Traina
February 06, 2018

1. The Super Bowl 52 rating came out Monday and 103.4 million people watched the Eagles beat thet Patriots.

Since one of the main themes of this past NFL season has been the league's ratings and popularity, this number can be spun in either direction.

If you are someone who is offended by players who have taken a knee during the national anthem and you want to prove the league is dying because of it, your spin is easy. The rating for the game was down seven percent from last year's game. It was also the lowest rating Super Bowl since 2009. It's pretty cut and dry for that side.

If you're someone who thinks the league is going through a natural decline after reaching its peak and has several issues (cord cutting, streaming) that don't have anything to do with players kneeling, you can easily put the rating, while down, in perspective.

For example, Super Bowl 52 was the 10th most-watched show in the history of television.

1. 114.4 Million – Super Bowl XLIX, NBC (Feb. 2015)
2. 112.2 Million – Super Bowl XLVIII, FOX (Feb. 2014)
3. 111.9 Million – Super Bowl 50, CBS (Feb. 2016)
4. 111.3 Million – Super Bowl XLVI, NBC (Feb. 2012)
5. 111.3 Million – Super Bowl LI, FOX (Feb. 2017)
6. 111.0 Million – Super Bowl XLV, FOX (Feb. 2011)
7. 108.7 Million – Super Bowl XLVII, CBS (Feb. 2013)
8. 106.5 Million – Super Bowl XLIV, CBS (Feb. 2010)
9. 106.0 Million – M.A.S.H. Finale, CBS (Feb. 1983)
10. 103.4 Million – Super Bowl LII, NBC (Last night’s game)

Sunday Night Football on NBC while 7 of the top 10 and 37 of the top 50 TV broadcast of 2017 were NFL games.'s>

There's also this nugget.

Hopefully, no matter which side you are on, you can just use basic facts and common sense to understand the league is dealing with declining ratings (fact), but it still generates massive and impressive ratings (fact). It's really not that difficult a concept to grasp.

2. If the NFL wants to go back to getting a ratings bump, Brent Musburger knows how to make it happen.

3. In yesterday's Traina Thoughts, I wrote about Cris Collinsworth's bad performance calling Super Bowl 52. It seems that a player who actually played in the game agreed with my take.



4. Whichever Cavalier player said this about the DeAndre Jordan trade rumors should put his name to it because it's a phenomenal quote.

5. Comedian, podcaster and Patriots fan, Bill Burr, was on Conan last night and his pain was our pleasure.

6. Missed this last week, but Eagles wideout Alshon Jeffery gave the best interview of Super Bowl week.

7. Good Morning Football host, Kyle Brandt, documented his Super Bowl Sunday and the result is this great video.

8. Here is a compilation of calls from everywhere of the Nick Foles touchdown catch. Kevin Harlan's was outstanding as the one from ESPN Brazil and Puls4 Australia.

Traina Thoughts is the best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina. Get the link to a new Traina's Thoughts each day by following on Twitter and liking on Facebook. Catch up on previous editions of Traina Thoughts right here. And check out Jimmy Traina's weekly podcast, "Off The Board."

Subscribe: iTunes | SoundCloud | Stitcher

BONUS ITEM: What's the over/under on how many Eagles fans will get arrested at Thursday's parade?

