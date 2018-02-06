1. The Super Bowl 52 rating came out Monday and 103.4 million people watched the Eagles beat thet Patriots.

Since one of the main themes of this past NFL season has been the league's ratings and popularity, this number can be spun in either direction.

If you are someone who is offended by players who have taken a knee during the national anthem and you want to prove the league is dying because of it, your spin is easy. The rating for the game was down seven percent from last year's game. It was also the lowest rating Super Bowl since 2009. It's pretty cut and dry for that side.

If you're someone who thinks the league is going through a natural decline after reaching its peak and has several issues (cord cutting, streaming) that don't have anything to do with players kneeling, you can easily put the rating, while down, in perspective.

For example, Super Bowl 52 was the 10th most-watched show in the history of television.

1. 114.4 Million – Super Bowl XLIX, NBC (Feb. 2015)

2. 112.2 Million – Super Bowl XLVIII, FOX (Feb. 2014)

3. 111.9 Million – Super Bowl 50, CBS (Feb. 2016)

4. 111.3 Million – Super Bowl XLVI, NBC (Feb. 2012)

5. 111.3 Million – Super Bowl LI, FOX (Feb. 2017)

6. 111.0 Million – Super Bowl XLV, FOX (Feb. 2011)

7. 108.7 Million – Super Bowl XLVII, CBS (Feb. 2013)

8. 106.5 Million – Super Bowl XLIV, CBS (Feb. 2010)

9. 106.0 Million – M.A.S.H. Finale, CBS (Feb. 1983)

10. 103.4 Million – Super Bowl LII, NBC (Last night’s game)

Sunday Night Football on NBC while 7 of the top 10 and 37 of the top 50 TV broadcast of 2017 were NFL games.

There's also this nugget.

Difference in audience between the Super Bowl and the #1 primetime entertainment show, last 10 years:



2018: 617%

2017: 661%

2016: 574%

2015: 563%

2014: 506%

2013: 473%

2012: 479%

2011: 364%

2010: 363%

2009: 287% — Michael Mulvihill (@mulvihill79) February 6, 2018

Hopefully, no matter which side you are on, you can just use basic facts and common sense to understand the league is dealing with declining ratings (fact), but it still generates massive and impressive ratings (fact). It's really not that difficult a concept to grasp.

2. If the NFL wants to go back to getting a ratings bump, Brent Musburger knows how to make it happen.

Yo #NFL TV rating down. Nevada betting handle breaks record. Embrace the future. VSIN,baby !! — Brent Musburger (@brentmusburger) February 6, 2018

3. In yesterday's Traina Thoughts, I wrote about Cris Collinsworth's bad performance calling Super Bowl 52. It seems that a player who actually played in the game agreed with my take.

Watching the rerun of our game on NFL Network.... not sure it’s sunk in yet. It’s way less nerve racking and way more entertaining when you know how it ends!!! — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 6, 2018

Ertz takes 17 steps and Collinsworth says he thinks they have to overturn it 😂😂😂😂 — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 6, 2018

He also thought it’s my job to run with Tom Brady w QB wheel route on a reverse pass. Lmao. — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 6, 2018

4. Whichever Cavalier player said this about the DeAndre Jordan trade rumors should put his name to it because it's a phenomenal quote.

Asked one of the #Cavs how much DeAndre Jordan could help right now and he said “Montell Jordan could help us right now.” — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) February 6, 2018

5. Comedian, podcaster and Patriots fan, Bill Burr, was on Conan last night and his pain was our pleasure.

6. Missed this last week, but Eagles wideout Alshon Jeffery gave the best interview of Super Bowl week.

7. Good Morning Football host, Kyle Brandt, documented his Super Bowl Sunday and the result is this great video.

From the hotel in the morning, to the field for the game.



Check out a day in the life of @KyleBrandt on #SBLII!



📺: @gmfb pic.twitter.com/rhKm8XL8h3 — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 6, 2018

8. Here is a compilation of calls from everywhere of the Nick Foles touchdown catch. Kevin Harlan's was outstanding as the one from ESPN Brazil and Puls4 Australia.

BONUS ITEM: What's the over/under on how many Eagles fans will get arrested at Thursday's parade?