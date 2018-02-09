1. Boston Herald reporter Ron Borges was allegedly tricked by a fan pretending to be Tom Brady's agent last night. The fan texted Borges that Brady was going to skip OTAs if he didn't get paid like Jimmy Garoppolo, who was given a 5-year, $137 million deal by the Niners earlier in the day. Borges thought he had a big story and so did the Herald.

Boston Herald's Statement To @WBZ On Ron Borges' Tom Brady Story: “We Are Currently Investigating This Matter” https://t.co/1p1WbxUYER pic.twitter.com/x8G4m4M94V — WBZ Boston Sports (@wbzsports) February 9, 2018

At first glance, even though Borges ran with the story without seemingly doing any checking or additional reporting, I had some sympathy for Borges because he could end up losing his job after being set up. This was the stance taken by respected NFL reporter, Ed Werder.

Congratulations on deliberately ruining the reputation of an innocent reporter and jeopardizing his job for laughs. https://t.co/cbXi9OYFbe — Ed Werder (@EdwerderRFA) February 9, 2018

However, once you dig a little deeper, it seems Borges has many other issues. For starters, in his story, which has since been deleted by the Herald, he said he had "sources" on this story—meaning more than one.

Ron Borges' column on Tom Brady threatening a holdout specifically referred to "sources," plural. WEEI is saying their guy sent Borges a phony text and that's what he based his column on. But did Borges have another source? https://t.co/leyDl2jH3j — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) February 9, 2018

Not good. Not good at all. It's one thing to be sloppy in the reporting, but when it seems you flat out lied about having more than one source in the story, it makes it harder to garner any sympathy.

In the end, every aspect of this story, from the fan messing with Borges, to Borges doing a terrible job, feels dirty.

2. This Jazz fan was alerted to the fact that Rodney Hood had been traded with Utah landing Jae Crowder and Derrick Rose while still under anesthesia and the result was spectacular.

3. Even the Miami PD caught NBA trade deadline fever after the Cavs traded Dwyane Wade back to the Heat.

4. Wade's wife Gabrielle Union seemed particularly happy to leave Cleveland behind for Miami.

Dwyane Wade​ & Gabrielle Union​ excited to be back in Wade County! pic.twitter.com/OfTQFzvg14 — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) February 9, 2018

5. If you're an old-school, 1980s WWF fan, last week's Something To Wrestle With podcast on "The Main Event" -- a 1988 NBC special which featured the famous Andre The Giant-Hulk Hogan match that saw the twin referees ending -- is a must-listen. Deadspin has an excellent deep dive into that 1988 TV event, which drew 33 million viewers.

6. Tim Tebow is the guest on this week's Off The Board podcast. Tebow, who is headed to Mets camp next week, talked about his baseball career, the possibility of joining the XFL, his favorite wrestlers and much more. The second half of the podcast features a 20 minute roundtable with two of my SI.com colleagues, Daniel Rapaport and Chris Chavez, about The Office.

You can listen to the full podcast below or on iTunes, SoundCloud and Stitcher.

7. One person who was smart enough to listen to the above podcast was Twitter follower Tom Horan. He was kind enough to pass along this informative tweet for all fans of The Office.

@JimmyTraina since you didn’t watch it live, have you this scene that is not on the Office in Netflix? https://t.co/EzqYfbaPkh — Tom Horan (@Hi_Im_Tom) February 9, 2018

FINAL THOUGHT: If Vince McMahon doesn't get Jason Kelce to appear on this week's episode of Monday Night Raw to cut a promo, it will be a big disappointment.