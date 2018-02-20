In Tuesday's Hot Clicks, we look at Steven Adams' much-delayed prom date.
Better late than never
Thunder center Steven Adams is one of the more likable players in the NBA—whether posing for a mock fashion shoot or debating whether cake is bread—so it only makes sense that a law school student wanted him as her prom date (they have those in law school, apparently). The good news is Adams said yes (as long as she gets 1,000 retweets). The bad news is Adams responded last night, three years and 23 days after the request was made. The girl is now a lawyer and hoping the invitation extends to her firm's Christmas party in December.
My favorite Olympics moment
The women's ski halfpipe got off to an interesting start when American Elizabeth Swaney, who was competing for Hungary, did zero tricks in her routine. Twitter, as always, had much to say about this.
Soccer fans are the best
Witham Town FC superfan James Beardswell sang for the entire 90 minutes of the team's game against Grays Athletic FC. And Witham still lost!
History of wardrobe malfunctions in figure skating and ice dancing
French ice dancer Gabriella Papadakis isn't the first, and won't be the last. Slate has a good piece looking at the "long, mortifying history of wardrobe malfunctions" in figure skating and ice dancing.
George Washington's hair found in very old book
A librarian at Union College stumbled upon a pretty cool piece of history while cataloging old books. I actually went to Union College for my freshman year. From what I remember, it was a fun place.
Coping with that Olympic stress
Favourite Olympic moment so far: Canadian curler Rachel Homan's husband double-fisting his third and fourth beers while watching his wife compete against Japan. It's 9am in Korea. Not all heroes wear capes. #PyeongChang2018 pic.twitter.com/jzrVsu06Vi— Ben Johnson (@Ben_T_Johnson) February 19, 2018
You can judge all you want. The stress level is high, I’m not a drunk, I’m just Canadian. #WeBelieve— Shawn Germain (@GermainShawn) February 19, 2018
Sammy Sosa enjoys day at pool
Señoooooores, miren cómo goza Sammy Sosa!!! pic.twitter.com/KxerEClglU— FRANKLIN MIRABAL (@Elreydelaradio) February 18, 2018
Odds & Ends
Austin Dillon celebrated his Dayton 500 victory with a 'Champ' tattoo on his butt ...LeBron's kids wore over $3,000 worth of Gucci at the All-Star Game ... Fergie discussed her widely-criticized National Anthem performance ... Enjoyed this piece on random companies (Aeropostale, New Balance) that used to make college football uniforms ... Guido Huwiler may be the most dedicated Olympics dad ... The Jets have identified their future quarterback ... A Clemson recruit won a year of free Chick-fil-A ... A small island off the Scottish coast is playing a huge part in Olympics Curling ... It's never good when a KFC runs out of chicken ... Colin Quinn is recovering after suffering a heart attack on Valentine's Day ...
This is amazing
Tim Tebow in the batting cage
.@TimTebow has arrived in camp. #Mets pic.twitter.com/vLmXxk1VRN— New York Mets (@Mets) February 18, 2018
Crossover TV All-Star Spectacular
Joel Embiid and Al Horford discuss GOATs
Brita wins bronze
#bronze for @BritaSig!— NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 20, 2018
Brita Sigourney earned the medal for @TeamUSA on her final run in women's freeski halfpipe. #WinterOlympics https://t.co/0RLwnI9dSx pic.twitter.com/wYAEIbfGUb
