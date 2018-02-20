@itsloyo/Twitter

Better late than never

Thunder center Steven Adams is one of the more likable players in the NBA—whether posing for a mock fashion shoot or debating whether cake is bread—so it only makes sense that a law school student wanted him as her prom date (they have those in law school, apparently). The good news is Adams said yes (as long as she gets 1,000 retweets). The bad news is Adams responded last night, three years and 23 days after the request was made. The girl is now a lawyer and hoping the invitation extends to her firm's Christmas party in December.

My favorite Olympics moment

The women's ski halfpipe got off to an interesting start when American Elizabeth Swaney, who was competing for Hungary, did zero tricks in her routine. Twitter, as always, had much to say about this.

Soccer fans are the best

Witham Town FC superfan James Beardswell sang for the entire 90 minutes of the team's game against Grays Athletic FC. And Witham still lost!

Georgia Gibbs 2018: Aruba 1 of 29 Advertisement

Georgia Gibbs catapulted to the top of my Australian Model Power Rankings after her performance in the 2018 SI Swimsuit Issue. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

History of wardrobe malfunctions in figure skating and ice dancing

French ice dancer Gabriella Papadakis isn't the first, and won't be the last. Slate has a good piece looking at the "long, mortifying history of wardrobe malfunctions" in figure skating and ice dancing.

George Washington's hair found in very old book

A librarian at Union College stumbled upon a pretty cool piece of history while cataloging old books. I actually went to Union College for my freshman year. From what I remember, it was a fun place.

Coping with that Olympic stress

Favourite Olympic moment so far: Canadian curler Rachel Homan's husband double-fisting his third and fourth beers while watching his wife compete against Japan. It's 9am in Korea. Not all heroes wear capes. #PyeongChang2018 pic.twitter.com/jzrVsu06Vi — Ben Johnson (@Ben_T_Johnson) February 19, 2018

You can judge all you want. The stress level is high, I’m not a drunk, I’m just Canadian. #WeBelieve — Shawn Germain (@GermainShawn) February 19, 2018

Sammy Sosa enjoys day at pool

Señoooooores, miren cómo goza Sammy Sosa!!! pic.twitter.com/KxerEClglU — FRANKLIN MIRABAL (@Elreydelaradio) February 18, 2018

Odds & Ends

Austin Dillon celebrated his Dayton 500 victory with a 'Champ' tattoo on his butt ...​LeBron's kids wore over $3,000 worth of Gucci at the All-Star Game ... Fergie discussed her widely-criticized National Anthem performance ... Enjoyed this piece on random companies (Aeropostale, New Balance) that used to make college football uniforms ... Guido Huwiler may be the most dedicated Olympics dad ... The Jets have identified their future quarterback ... A Clemson recruit won a year of free Chick-fil-A ... A small island off the Scottish coast is playing a huge part in Olympics Curling ... It's never good when a KFC runs out of chicken ... Colin Quinn is recovering after suffering a heart attack on Valentine's Day ...

This is amazing

Tim Tebow in the batting cage

Crossover TV All-Star Spectacular

Joel Embiid and Al Horford discuss GOATs

Brita wins bronze

Email Andy (andy_gray@simail.com) with any questions or visit him on Twitter. Previous editions of Hot Clicks can be found here.