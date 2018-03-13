Tom Brady, expert beer chugger

You've heard the stories of Tom Brady's beer chugging exploits, and last night the Patriots quarterback proved its not an urban legend. During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the host challenged Brady to a beer-chugging contest and got destroyed. Speaking of the Patriots quarterback, there are finally pictures of the stitches on Brady's cut hand and I can't believe he played four days after the injury.

Roger Mason vs. BIG3

Now this is a great feud. The BIG3 fired Commissioner Roger Mason due to alleged corruption with a pair of Qatari investors. Mason, in response, went off on BIG3 co-founder Jeff Kwatinetz, who Mason claimed "engaged in a malicious, defamatory campaign of disparaging me." Read the details here.

The 64 most annoying people in sports media

Now this is a bracket I can get behind.

From the "how have I never featured her before" department, I present Dahian Munoz, today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

I want your opinion on LeBron

So I keep seeing LeBron James post highlights of himself on Instagram (see Exhibit A, B and C), and it strikes me as totally narcissistic. He's the most famous basketball player in the world, yet he still needs validation on social media? That's my opinion at least. I mentioned this to a few of my co-workers, who thought I was being crazy. So vote below because I'm really curious about this one.

Awkward

That's the best word to describe the Astros' visit to The White House.

I really hope this is true

A new type of eye drop infused with “nanoparticles” could replace the need for glasses or contacts. As someone who wears glasses every day, this could be HUGE.

Jimi Hendrix, 1968

Jimi Hendrix on stage in Bakersfield, California, 1968. This is a tremendous photo. (Image: Michael Ochs) pic.twitter.com/eBhMBnkjy5 — Meredith Frost (@MeredithFrost) March 13, 2018

Rocky on a horse

Don't see this very often

With that loss, the Spurs drop out of the playoffs. This is weird. 👀 pic.twitter.com/vl3NPA0kS3 — Wes Goldberg (@wcgoldberg) March 13, 2018

Odds & Ends

It looks like John Cena has found his opponent for WrestleMania ... Everyone hated Sunday's NCAA Tournament Selection Show ... I totally forgot about Andrew Luck before seeing this news item ... Adrian Peterson was very clear when asked which team he most wants to play for next year ... Louisville players gave a big "thanks but no thanks" to the NIT ... ESPN and the NFL are going through some relationship issues ... Cameron Diaz is done acting and I just hope the world will survive ... The women's NCAA tourney bracket is out ... These photos are the closest I'll come to spring break this year ... This message in a bottle traveled 1,000 miles over four years ... The top restaurant chains in the U.S., ranked by sales.

Larry Nance snubs young fan looking for autograph

Larry Nance Jr rejects autograph request from kid.

Kid later gets an autograph and lots of love from Kevin Love. pic.twitter.com/oV7ruq14EF — David Astramskas (@redapples) March 12, 2018

Alex Ovechkin scores his 600th goal

4TH PLAYER EVER TO 600 GOALS IN UNDER 1,000 GAMES! #600VI pic.twitter.com/zC15pXkORd — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 13, 2018

Tom vs. Time, Part 6

Paging all Bachelor fans

The Bulls and Robin Lopez did their own version of the Bachelor 😂 (via @ChicagoBulls) pic.twitter.com/oTxX5Rr1EC — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) March 12, 2018

Everyone loves a good implosion

The tallest building in Frankfort, Kentucky, the state's capital, came crashing down on Sunday. The 28-story Capital Plaza Office Tower was imploded to make space for a new five-story office building. pic.twitter.com/BdmLidpSrk — CNN (@CNN) March 12, 2018

The Wind Cries Mary

