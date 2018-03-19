Monday's Hot Clicks: March Madness Is Underdog and Upset Central

If your bracket makes sense after the first weekend of the NCAA tournament, you made your picks while blindfolded. 

By Jon Tayler
March 19, 2018

Are you the NCAA Tournament? Because you look upset

It's official: If your bracket still makes sense by this stage of the tournament, then you made your picks while blindfolded. The Sweet 16 is a mess of teams that aren't supposed to be there: two 11 seeds (Loyola-Chicago and Syracuse), two nine seeds (Florida State and Kansas State) and two seven seeds (Nevada and Texas A&M) are among those still alive. There are as many double-digit seeded teams in the Sweet 16 as there are one seeds, and in the South region, No. 5 Kentucky is the highest-seeded team left, and both the South and West have lost their top two teams. And I have to say, if you've got a problem with this, then you're nuts. Usually, the tournament is a staid march of venerable title favorites, with one or two big teams getting upset along the way, but a good chunk of them surviving at least through the first two rounds. Now though? We're on the verge of pure chaos. So keep rooting for those low seeds, and let's see just how mad March can get.

More tournament highlights

Halftime buzzer-beater! ... Classy sportsmanship! ... Your full recap of a wild Sunday! ... North Carolina gets punked! ... The craziest gambling moments so far! ... Heartwarming Loyola-Chicago story!

Give the Brewers an Oscar

Lovely Lady of the Day

Hannah Jeter 2016: Islands of Tahiti
Hannah Davis was photographed by Yu Tsai in The Islands Of Tahiti. Swimsuit by MIKOH.
Hannah Davis was photographed by Yu Tsai in The Islands Of Tahiti. Swimsuit by Maui Girl By Debbie Wilson.
Hannah Davis was photographed by Yu Tsai in The Islands Of Tahiti.
Hannah Davis was photographed by Yu Tsai in The Islands Of Tahiti. Swimsuit by INDAH.
Hannah Davis was photographed by Yu Tsai in The Islands Of Tahiti. Swimsuit by INDAH.
Hannah Davis was photographed by Yu Tsai in The Islands Of Tahiti. Swimsuit by INDAH.
Hannah Davis was photographed by Yu Tsai in The Islands Of Tahiti. Swimsuit by IndieSWIM.
Hannah Davis was photographed by Yu Tsai in The Islands Of Tahiti. Swimsuit by Lychee Swimwear.
Why it's former SI Swimsuit cover model Hannah Jeter. This new week starts with her as Monday's Lovely Lady of the Day. (Check out her full gallery here, and watch behind the scenes footage of the making of her 2015 Swimsuit cover issue here.)

Eric Musselman would like to invite you to the gun show

Someone please overlay Yello's "Oh Yeah" on this video.

All hail Sister Jean

Protect Loyola-Chicago at all costs.

Odds and Ends

Think your team will win the NBA title? Think again ... Here are the 10 best schools that have never made a Final Four in expanded tournament history ... Rory McIlroy is a winner for the first time in nearly two years ... The feud between Rajon Rondo and Ray Allen continues ... Clemson got absolutely obliterated by Auburn on coach Bruce Pearl's birthday; ouch ... Here's a collection of terrific stories about grandpas via Deadspin's Drew Magary ... New to the dictionary: Dumpster fire ... How did the Vikings land Kirk Cousins? Peter King is here to tell you.

Chennedy Carter will tear your heart out

Accuracy counts

That would be Jordan Peele responding to the folks who think he's Michigan's Jordan Poole. And hey, the kid was cool with it, too.

Mission accomplished, UMBC

Fun with insane comebacks in graph form

Fun with insane comebacks in tweet form

It's Monday, good people

Go get it.

