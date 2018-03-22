CBS will continue to show crying kids, thank you very much

As Jimmy pointed out on Monday, people were outraged by the TV coverage and all the shots of kids crying in the stands after dramatic losses. Especially since many of those kids were 13 and under. Yahoo Sports spoke with CBS executive producer Harold Bryant, who told everyone nicely to chill the F out as they'll cover games how they see fit.

Pro golfers: They're just like us!

Golfer Luke List got so mad during the opening round of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, he busted his putter after the seventh hole. He was then forced to use his sand wedge for the rest of the round.

Japanese condom makers are excited for the 2020 Olympics

It's the perfect time to show off the new ultra-thin 0.01 mm product.

I don't feature enough New Zealanders in Hot Clicks. With that in mind, I present Amy Lee Summers. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

Never confront a man high on LSD who is trying to break into his home

Just ask ex-MLB pitcher Greg Reynolds.

Bill Simmons vs. Dwyane Wade

I wouldn't call this a feud as much as friendly back and forth.

Emily Ratajkowski's honeymoon looks fun

Utah suddenly looks like a fun place to visit.

Stat of the day

.@BenSimmons25 has more triple doubles than your average rookie. pic.twitter.com/9s57DB70nt — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 21, 2018

Conor McDavid scores important invite

Our hearts 😭

Can we all go to Alex's birthday party?! pic.twitter.com/My0lNemdgN — United Cycle (@UnitedCycle) March 21, 2018

Another happy Hot Clicks giveaway winner

Thanks so much @AndyGray35 and @2XU_USA @TheOfficial2XU for the awesome prize pack! I can’t wait to put them to use. pic.twitter.com/c2vQVH6pRL — Stephen Rosenberg (@klasik007) March 21, 2018

Chipper Jones celebrates Chipper Jones Day

Today has been declared “Chipper Jones Day” in Georgia in honor of his upcoming induction into the @baseballhall and @RealCJ10’s suit jacket for the occasion is the GOAT 🤟 pic.twitter.com/u9bRpmym0p — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) March 21, 2018

Odds & Ends

Trusting the process

76ers trolling behind sideline reporter pic.twitter.com/6GJzAOLkpJ — The Render (@TheRenderNBA) March 22, 2018

You need to see this Sidney Crosby goal

Sidney Crosby's hand-eye coordination remains undefeated pic.twitter.com/hfL90DVgsj — Dimitri Filipovic (@DimFilipovic) March 22, 2018

For the win!

Shoutout southern Iowa! @GUjackets are NAIA National Champions! Justin Harley with the shot of a lifetime! pic.twitter.com/i3jRsOn8Re — Andy Garman (@GarmanSports) March 21, 2018

Buzzer beaters are better in Icelandic

Hey @SportsCenter I think we have a number one for you. This happened in Iceland last night. The game winning buzzer in Game 2 of the playoffs. PM for great TV quality. We have copyright of this. pic.twitter.com/4Up2xcWE1v — Domino's Körfukvöld (@korfuboltakvold) March 21, 2018

The official Cobra Kai trailer is here

She Talks To Angels

