Thursday's Hot Clicks: If You Don't Want To See Kids Crying, Don't Watch March Madness This Year

It's all about the "drama and the storytelling of the tournament."

By Andy Gray
March 22, 2018

CBS will continue to show crying kids, thank you very much

As Jimmy pointed out on Monday, people were outraged by the TV coverage and all the shots of kids crying in the stands after dramatic losses. Especially since many of those kids were 13 and under. Yahoo Sports spoke with CBS executive producer Harold Bryant, who told everyone nicely to chill the F out as they'll cover games how they see fit.

Pro golfers: They're just like us!

Golfer Luke List got so mad during the opening round of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, he busted his putter after the seventh hole. He was then forced to use his sand wedge for the rest of the round.

Japanese condom makers are excited for the 2020 Olympics

It's the perfect time to show off the new ultra-thin 0.01 mm product.

Amy Lee Summers: Lovely Lady of the Day
Amy Lee Summers: Lovely Lady of the Day
Courtesy of Amy Lee Summers
Courtesy of Amy Lee Summers
Courtesy of Amy Lee Summers
Courtesy of Amy Lee Summers
Courtesy of Amy Lee Summers
Courtesy of Amy Lee Summers
Courtesy of Amy Lee Summers
Courtesy of Amy Lee Summers
Courtesy of Amy Lee Summers
Courtesy of Amy Lee Summers
Courtesy of Amy Lee Summers
Courtesy of Amy Lee Summers
1 of 13

I don't feature enough New Zealanders in Hot Clicks. With that in mind, I present Amy Lee Summers. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery). 

Never confront a man high on LSD who is trying to break into his home

Just ask ex-MLB pitcher Greg Reynolds.

Bill Simmons vs. Dwyane Wade

I wouldn't call this a feud as much as friendly back and forth.

Emily Ratajkowski's honeymoon looks fun

Utah suddenly looks like a fun place to visit.

Stat of the day

Conor McDavid scores important invite

Another happy Hot Clicks giveaway winner

Chipper Jones celebrates Chipper Jones Day

Odds & Ends

Odell Beckham went deep into his bag of dance tricks at Sterling Shepard's wedding ... Not sure what to make of the Daisy Duke shorts that have taken over college hoops ... The latest news and notes about WrestleMania ... 53 essential Twitter accounts to follow if you like to bet on sports ... Sam Darnold threw well in front of NFL scouts on Wednesday ... Dwight Howard had quite the game last night ... The Baseball Hall of Fame will no longer use Chief Wahoo on its plaques ... The #DeleteFacebook movement is picking up steam ... Owen Wilson (and his cigarette) caused a hotel evacuation ... Tiffany Trump is now single ... Fred Savage has been accused of harassment and assault.

Trusting the process

You need to see this Sidney Crosby goal

For the win!

Buzzer beaters are better in Icelandic

The official Cobra Kai trailer is here

She Talks To Angels

Email Andy (andy_gray@simail.com) with any questions or visit him on Twitter. Previous editions of Hot Clicks can be found here.

