Tuesday's Hot Clicks: Cristiano Ronaldo Had a Really Bad Monday. This Kiss Didn't Help.

Everyone wants a piece of Ronaldo.

By Andy Gray
March 27, 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo had a rough day

Yesterday was rough for Cristiano RonaldoHis Portugal squad lost 3–0 to the Netherlands and fans got on him for taking a dive. And then some dude stormed the field and planted a kiss on him. Mondays are the worst!  

Baseball season starts in two days!

Sports Illustrated writers have made their predictions and it's a good year to be a Yankees and Cubs fan. Also. be sure to check out our new feature, Nine Innings, where our experts weigh in on a bunch of random topics. It's my new favorite SI column (after Hot Clicks, obviously).

Important Danica Patrick-Aaron Rodgers update

They are still going strong.

Haley Kalil 2018: Belize
<p>Haley Kalil was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by Rebecca for <a href="http://www.born4bikinis.com" target="_blank">born4bikinis</a>.</p>

<p>Haley Kalil was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Top by <a href="http://www.tribekelley.com" target="_blank">Tribe Kelley.</a> Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.lolaandlamar.com" target="_blank">Lola &amp; Lamar</a>.</p>

<p>Haley Kalil was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.shophausofpinklemonaid.com" target="_blank">HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID</a>.</p>

<p>Haley Kalil was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.whitefoxboutique.com" target="_blank">Fox Swim</a>.</p>

<p>Haley Kalil was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.teenyb.com" target="_blank">TeenyB Bikini Couture</a>.</p>

<p>Haley Kalil was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by Rebecca for <a href="http://www.born4bikinis.com" target="_blank">born4bikinis</a>.</p>

<p>Haley Kalil was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Top by <a href="http://www.tribekelley.com" target="_blank">Tribe Kelley.</a> Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.lolaandlamar.com" target="_blank">Lola &amp; Lamar</a>.</p>

<p>Haley Kalil was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.shophausofpinklemonaid.com" target="_blank">HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID</a>.</p>

<p>Haley Kalil was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.whitefoxboutique.com" target="_blank">Fox Swim</a>.</p>

<p>Haley Kalil was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.teenyb.com" target="_blank">TeenyB Bikini Couture</a>.</p>

<p>Haley Kalil was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.shophausofpinklemonaid.com" target="_blank">HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID</a>.</p>

<p>Haley Kalil was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.whitefoxboutique.com" target="_blank">Fox Swim</a>.</p>

<p>Haley Kalil was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by <a href="www.shophausofpinklemonaid.com">HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID</a>.</p>

<p>Haley Kalil was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.teenyb.com" target="_blank">TeenyB Bikini Couture</a>.</p>

<p>Haley Kalil was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.whitefoxboutique.com" target="_blank">Fox Swim</a>.</p>

<p>Haley Kalil was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.teenyb.com" target="_blank">TeenyB Bikini Couture</a>.</p>

<p>Haley Kalil was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.shophausofpinklemonaid.com" target="_blank">HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID</a>.</p>

Haley Kalil, whose husband Matt plays for the Panthers, was named co-winner of the 2018 SI Swimsuit Model Search contest (along with Camille Kostek). Haley is legit the nicest person and I couldn't be happier for her. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery). 

Best new MLB ballpark food for Opening Day 2018

Holy crap that Asada Dog looks delicious.

It's getting interesting with the Spurs

Is Gregg Popovich using his players to send a message to Kawhi Leonard?

Any T-Mobile customers out there?

You can get a free year’s subscription to MLB.TV and the MLB At Bat app’s premium features. Sign up in the T-Mobile Tuesdays app today and then sign up for MLB.TV before April 3. They're not even paying me to say this. It's just a really good deal. 

Meet the NFL coaches

Albert Belle in trouble

Odds & Ends

Twitter brought its A game for Stormy Daniels and Giannis Antetokounmpo​ on Sunday ... Sir Mix-A-Lot vs. Dean Spanos is my new favorite feud ... You know a race is too hard when zero runners finish the course ... This combat vet ran 31 marathons in 31 cities in 31 days on prosthetic legs ... An inside look at what it's like to run an MLB social media account​ ... Chess boxing seems fun ... The White Sox rehired a man who wrongly spent decades in prison ... Urinating during a game is never good for a goalie ... People are all worked up about this Disney-Pixar March Madness bracket ... Russell Crowe is looking slightly different these days.

Jalen Rose's grandma has a message

Grammie has a Final Four message for Sister Jean!! #GoBlue #Keepingit100

A post shared by Jalen Rose (@jalenvseverybody) on

Stealing home

Markelle Fultz: The good and the bad

This is shady

Happy Birthday, Mariah Carey

Email Andy (andy_gray@simail.com) with any questions or visit him on Twitter. Previous editions of Hot Clicks can be found here.

