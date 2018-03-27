Cristiano Ronaldo had a rough day

Yesterday was rough for Cristiano Ronaldo. His Portugal squad lost 3–0 to the Netherlands and fans got on him for taking a dive. And then some dude stormed the field and planted a kiss on him. Mondays are the worst!

Baseball season starts in two days!

Sports Illustrated writers have made their predictions and it's a good year to be a Yankees and Cubs fan. Also. be sure to check out our new feature, Nine Innings, where our experts weigh in on a bunch of random topics. It's my new favorite SI column (after Hot Clicks, obviously).

Important Danica Patrick-Aaron Rodgers update

They are still going strong.

Haley Kalil 2018: Belize 1 of 17 Advertisement

Haley Kalil, whose husband Matt plays for the Panthers, was named co-winner of the 2018 SI Swimsuit Model Search contest (along with Camille Kostek). Haley is legit the nicest person and I couldn't be happier for her. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

Best new MLB ballpark food for Opening Day 2018

Holy crap that Asada Dog looks delicious.

It's getting interesting with the Spurs

Is Gregg Popovich using his players to send a message to Kawhi Leonard?

Any T-Mobile customers out there?

You can get a free year’s subscription to MLB.TV and the MLB At Bat app’s premium features. Sign up in the T-Mobile Tuesdays app today and then sign up for MLB.TV before April 3. They're not even paying me to say this. It's just a really good deal.

Meet the NFL coaches

NFL head coaches at league meetings in Orlando #9sports pic.twitter.com/sjaMWldggj — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) March 26, 2018

Albert Belle in trouble

BREAKING: Albert Belle arrested in Scottsdale during a spring training game.



2 counts of indecent exposure

1 count of DUI (using liquor, drugs or vapors)

1 count of Extreme DUI (BAC of .08 or more) pic.twitter.com/3zMgRczQi3 — Matt Rodewald FOX 10 (@Matt_Fox10) March 26, 2018

Odds & Ends

Twitter brought its A game for Stormy Daniels and Giannis Antetokounmpo​ on Sunday ... Sir Mix-A-Lot vs. Dean Spanos is my new favorite feud ... You know a race is too hard when zero runners finish the course ... This combat vet ran 31 marathons in 31 cities in 31 days on prosthetic legs ... An inside look at what it's like to run an MLB social media account​ ... Chess boxing seems fun ... The White Sox rehired a man who wrongly spent decades in prison ... Urinating during a game is never good for a goalie ... People are all worked up about this Disney-Pixar March Madness bracket ... Russell Crowe is looking slightly different these days.

Jalen Rose's grandma has a message

Stealing home

Run Lolo Run!

18-year-old #Pirates prospect Lolo Sanchez with a straight steal of home ... off a pitcher throwing from the stretch! No. 10 on the @Pirates' Top 30 list: https://t.co/ApnAp224p8 pic.twitter.com/1Vpb4Iwvw6 — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) March 26, 2018

Markelle Fultz: The good and the bad

🚨 MARKELLE FULTZ JUMPER ALERT 🚨 pic.twitter.com/rGNapMiwlw — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 27, 2018

After making a layup, Markelle Fultz attempts his first jump shot of the game pic.twitter.com/P8Z1u2n0x1 — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) March 26, 2018

This is shady

Happy Birthday, Mariah Carey