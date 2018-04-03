Getty Images

National Championship Round-Up

Congrats to Villanova, your 2018 National Champions. SI's Andy Staples has a great piece on the Wildcats capturing another championship. In other news: Villanova police busted out the anti-celebration grease before the game (so fans jumped over fire instead) ... The city of Philadelphia can't stop winning titles ... How newspapers around the country covered Villanova's championship ... If you never heard of Donte DiVincenzo until last night, here's a quick refresher ... Villanova celebrated its title with PB&J ... Las Vegas already weighed in on who will win the 2019 title (and it's not Villanova).

New feud alert: Boomer Esiason vs. Mike & the Mad Dog

“I tell you what, that [Francesa] retirement party lasted 19 months here," said Esiason. "And, boy, I tell you what, nobody’s ass got kissed more than his." I love a good New York radio squabble.

The most annoying person in sports media

Congrats Jemele Hill!

Laryssa Rose was born in Utah, raised in Las Vegas and is currently working on her fitness and modeling career. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

Not to boast but...

SI.com just had "its most unique views ever over a six-month span for the period from September through February and posted 61 per cent year-over-year growth in unique visitors, which almost doubled the rate of the next fastest growing in the category among the top 10 sites." Thanks to Awful Announcing for the great writeup. We'll send that check your way ASAP.

Just when you think the Tide Pod Challenge is the dumbest thing you've ever seen

Have you heard about the condom snorting challenge?

Why NCAA, Why?

GAME START TIMES



MLS Cup: 4pm ET



Super Bowl: 6:30pm ET



Stanley Cup Final: 8pm ET



World Series: 8:09 & 8:20pm ET



NBA Finals: 8 & 9pm ET



NCAA men's basketball: 9:20pm ET — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 3, 2018

Portland woos LeBron

LeBron James to Trail Blazers billboard has gone up in Portland https://t.co/tjZyrE05X1 — The Oregonian (@Oregonian) April 2, 2018

Quin Snyder likes old photo of Quin Snyder

Danny Ferry and Quin Snyder, Feb. 1988. pic.twitter.com/VYqWQvDzPf — SI Vault (@si_vault) March 24, 2018

I showed this photo to Coach Q today. He was blown away. He vividly recalls the restaurant and said he was likely eating his favorite turkey sandwich there. #classic https://t.co/siSr9qufHO — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) April 1, 2018

Odds & Ends

I love Jeff Van Gundy but he had a super awkward moment during Sunday's game ... Rob Gronkowski gets a lot of flack but this was a really nice gesture ... Can't say enough good things about these NFL players visiting Harvard Law School to learn about criminal justice ... Seems like a big thumbs in the middle for ESPN's new morning show ... Daniel and Henrik Sedin really do everything together ... Tiger Woods's ex-girlfriend wants to break her NDA ... Good piece on why the NBA stopped hiring female refs ... I love this ​old-school Hakeem Olajuwon-Patrick Ewing photo ... The internet is in love with a 10-year-old Walmart yodeler ... Andie McDowell, age 59, has no shame with the sex scenes in her new movies ... Another Hollywood couple bites the dust.

One Shining Moment

Give this man a trophy

Russell Wilson tries comedy

This didn't go as planned

Astros have just a little trouble unveiling their 2017 World Series banner 😂 pic.twitter.com/BxkfX5TBGB — ESPN (@espn) April 2, 2018

In case you don't know my pal Rohan

.@RohanNadkarni lost on our trivia show and now we have to wash his mouth out with soap 🤐



Like our page for live episodes every Thursday: https://t.co/iACR33hLjI pic.twitter.com/d3oW2vCJjJ — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 2, 2018

Barbara Palvin picks out a swimsuit

