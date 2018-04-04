Mets, Phillies Fans Unleash Fury After Discovering Game Only Airing On Facebook

Wednesday's Mets-Phillies game was airing only on Facebook and fans went nuts.

Major League Baseball needed $35 million so they made a deal with Facebook in which the social media site would air 25 weekday afternoon games during the 2018 season. Exclusively.

That means no TV, not even in local markets. That means the only way anyone could watch the games is on Facebook. The first game of this deal was to take place Wednesday between the Phillies and Mets. This is when most people found out the details of the Facebook deal. Naturally, people took to Twitter to voice their displeasure.

