Major League Baseball needed $35 million so they made a deal with Facebook in which the social media site would air 25 weekday afternoon games during the 2018 season. Exclusively.

That means no TV, not even in local markets. That means the only way anyone could watch the games is on Facebook. The first game of this deal was to take place Wednesday between the Phillies and Mets. This is when most people found out the details of the Facebook deal. Naturally, people took to Twitter to voice their displeasure.

Phillies-Mets

Any news on the game today, like what channel is it on and what time the first pitch is? #LetsGoMets #Thorsday — Hopeful Mets Fan (@metsfanrants) April 4, 2018

Anybody know what channel the Phillies are on today? — shawn (@sryder168) April 4, 2018

I'm watching #Mets v. #Phillies on @facebook and I have a question I'd like to submit @scottbraun. Will @MLB Facebook or any other party provide my personal data to #CambridgeAnalytica or any other 3rd party? Thanks in advance! — Greg Waks (@gregwaks) April 4, 2018

*Tunes into Mets-Phillies game on Facebook to see what all the hype is about*



*logs off* pic.twitter.com/31voUk71XW — Stephen JOSIAH (@StephenJosiah13) April 4, 2018

This is bullshit. I haven’t had a Facebook in 3 years and the only way to watch the game is through Facebook. Put the game on YOUR tv station. Or at least give another option to watch the game. @Mets put all your games on tv from now on. https://t.co/hWr8vJf2LS — Zack McNulty (@WackyZack203) April 4, 2018

@MLB How dare you! I paid for MLBTV to watch the Mets and I find tonights game is only on Facebook! I don't have a Facebook account, so i can't watch something I paid for while people who didn't pay for it can! Rip off merchants! I don't want to sign up to FB so don't suggest it — Jijismom (@diane_jijismom) April 4, 2018

The Phillies need to stop with this dumbass “streaming only” thing they have going on. I wanna watch the game on my tv not Facebook or some streaming app — AJ Camarota (@AJ_Camarota) April 4, 2018

The fact that the @Phillies game is ONLY on facebook tonight is wack. My dad is the biggest fan and has no clue how to work facebook and why would i want to watch the game on my little phone or laptop screen?! @MLB — Katie Riggs (@KRiggs35) April 4, 2018

Phillies-Mets update from Facebook



Top 1st

Rain delay



You Aunt is posting photos of her cat. — d a v e (@PhilliesFever) April 4, 2018

I don't want to say that Russia is doing nefarious things on Facebook, but I keep trying to find the Mets-Phillies but I keep getting this instead: https://t.co/iYyssLil38 — McNally 🗺 (@LikeTheMaps) April 4, 2018

I’m proud to say I’ve never used Facebook. I love the New York Mets but I will not create a Facebook account just to watch the game. Nice try, Mark Zuckerberg — Tony Mellace (@TonyMellace7) April 4, 2018

I now have one more reason to HATE @facebook (as if I needed another). @MLBTV blacks out games broadcast on facebook, despite the fact that I paid them money to be able to see @Mets games.



Being on Facebook is like wearing the #MarkOfTheBeast.



I hope today’s game is rained out. — eye95 ن (@eye95) April 4, 2018

The Mets game on Facebook Live is the worst idea in baseball since the DH — Kevin Kelly (@_KevKells) April 4, 2018