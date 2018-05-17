Watch: Bull Tosses Very Brave Idiot Like a Rag Doll

He’s gonna feel that in the morning. 

By Dan Gartland
May 17, 2018

Here is a video that has been going around the internet for a few days now. It shows a bunch of dudes standing in the path of a raging bull.

Pay attention to the bull’s first victim. Tell me, does that look like a real person?

I admit, the first time I saw that clip—I think it was in GIF form on Twitter—I thought the guy at the very beginning was a mannequin. How else could he fly so perfectly through the air? He looks like he’s being pulled away by cables. 

But no, that is a man made of flesh and blood, taking a brutal headbutt from an angry 2,000-pound animal. This alternate angle of the hit didn’t spread as virally but Deadspin posted it on Thursday. In it, it’s easier to see the victim prepare himself for the impact, and easier to tell that he’s a living person. 

What remains unclear is why these guys decided to put themselves in the path of an impossibly strong beast with weapons attached to its head. I would have demanded at least $100,000. 

You May Like

More Extra Mustard

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)