Watch: Bull Tosses Very Brave Idiot Like a Rag Doll

Here is a video that has been going around the internet for a few days now. It shows a bunch of dudes standing in the path of a raging bull.

Pay attention to the bull’s first victim. Tell me, does that look like a real person?

I admit, the first time I saw that clip—I think it was in GIF form on Twitter—I thought the guy at the very beginning was a mannequin. How else could he fly so perfectly through the air? He looks like he’s being pulled away by cables.

But no, that is a man made of flesh and blood, taking a brutal headbutt from an angry 2,000-pound animal. This alternate angle of the hit didn’t spread as virally but Deadspin posted it on Thursday. In it, it’s easier to see the victim prepare himself for the impact, and easier to tell that he’s a living person.

What remains unclear is why these guys decided to put themselves in the path of an impossibly strong beast with weapons attached to its head. I would have demanded at least $100,000.