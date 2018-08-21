A-Rod stole the show at the VMAs

Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez performed last night at the MTV VMAs and it seemed like all anyone was talking about was Alex Rodriguez. You had A-Rod playing paparazzi on the red carpet and apparently trying to hold back tears as Lopez spoke about him during her acceptance speech.

J-Lo's heartfelt tribute to boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez, during MTV VMA speech @earlystart pic.twitter.com/sfHYn1FnRd — Early Start (@EarlyStart) August 21, 2018

But the thing that had everyone talking was Alex’s reaction while filming Lopez’s performance.

Get a man who looks at you the way A-Rod looks at his phone while recording J-Lo #vmas pic.twitter.com/zHC3CM8Tjv — Michelle Collins (@michcoll) August 21, 2018

A-Rod’s entire post-retirement career has been a rapid evolution into a goofy dad, which can’t be summed up better than becoming a meme like this.

me admiring your tweets pic.twitter.com/dB4oEjWbD4 — Jason Gay (@jasongay) August 21, 2018

When the over hits pic.twitter.com/CTZC5KlR2L — SI Gambling (@SIGambling) August 21, 2018

When the memes are Good. pic.twitter.com/rot8cDH2FA — Jon Tayler, Smiling Politely (@JATayler) August 21, 2018

Khris Davis really made a wish come true

A’s players met with kids from the Make-A-Wish Foundation before last night’s game against the Rangers, including slugger Khris Davis, who asked 10-year-old Anthony Slocumb to sign his jersey. Then he crushed a 438-foot home run.

“I thought about him around the bases. There’s not a better feeling than hitting a home run, so hopefully he got some excitement and joy from watching that,” Davis said after the game. “They’re really the stars. ... He was excited. I could tell that he was just happy to be here and wanted to have some fun. It was amazing, the look on his face.”

10-year-old Anthony Slocumb asked Khris Davis for an autograph.



The A's slugger asked for one back, then hit a mighty home run.



More from @janiemccap: https://t.co/DIRon6S1kH pic.twitter.com/YMHjuLcAnr — AP Sports (@AP_Sports) August 21, 2018

“I was down there with the other kids and then two other players came down and then he came down,” Anthony told the Associated Press. “So, I was like, ‘You’re my favorite player’ and he was like, ‘Cool.’ I said, ‘Can you sign my jersey?’ and then he said, ‘Sure, do you want to sign mine, too?’ And I was like, ‘Sure,’ so we basically signed each other’s jerseys. That’s what happened.”

Adam Vinatieri is what Tom Brady wishes he could be

Adam Vinatieri is 45 years old.



He'll probably be nailing 57 yarders for decades to come. @adamvinatieri pic.twitter.com/A6l9dhqu1E — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) August 21, 2018

Adam Vinatieri is 45 years old. He’ll be 46 by the time this season ends. At that point he’ll be the third-oldest player in the history of the NFL, behind only Morten Anderson and George Blanda.

His career-long field goal is a 57-yarder in 2002, his seventh year in the league as a 30-year-old veteran. Sixteens years later he matched that record.

Bits & Pieces

A 46-year-old British woman survived for 10 hours after falling overboard off a cruise ship. ... Aaron Rodgers’s brother, the winner of The Bachelorette, just had his bachelor party. ... A New York woman got dozens of men to show up for a mass Tinder date. ... A North Carolina reporter wrote a column about why he’s not joining The Athletic.

Ain’t hard being a football player if you are a “football player”

Within his office, @CoachJim4UM has a massive whiteboard covered with Harbaughisms.

“Fat is the enemy of speed.”

💯 pic.twitter.com/IIRdBpnypQ — Marty Smith (@MartySmithESPN) August 20, 2018

Nicklas Backstrom’s mom is a party animal

Farmor i bucklan🏆😁 A post shared by @ cattabackstrom on Aug 10, 2018 at 10:54am PDT

Those NFL boycotts are going great

In 2017 the NFL alone accounted for 71 of the year's 100 most-watched telecasts.



In 2007 that figure was 22 of 100. — Michael Mulvihill (@mulvihill79) August 20, 2018

Gucci Mane is endlessly fascinating

Is Gucci Mane wearing Sufjan Stevens' Oscars outfit to the #VMAs? pic.twitter.com/mqqMiFCcEJ — GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) August 21, 2018

I never expected this twist

Two very baaaaad boys. pic.twitter.com/3fcb9QCxGh — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) August 20, 2018

Southbound N trains are running on the D line from 36 St to Coney Island Stillwell Av while the NYPD safely retrieve goats from the tracks. pic.twitter.com/oDy0KVk6PL — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) August 20, 2018

So a pair of goats snarled service on one of New York’s subway lines, big deal. But who would have expected Jon Stewart to get involved?

Update: Jon Stewart, the 🐐 herder? The former host of the @TheDailyShow, seen on the left, helped get 2 goats to an animal shelter upstate Monday. The goats traveled along the N line tracks in #Brooklyn in the afternoon. It's not clear how they got there. Video: Farm Sanctuary. pic.twitter.com/iUur2H8a6g — Spectrum News NY1 (@NY1) August 21, 2018

This is the coldest move you can pull as an outfielder

It’s Luis Castillo all over again

You gotta love Little League

What a country we live in

This is how we “wedding” in SE Arkansas. It’s a gravy fountain with biscuits on the side! pic.twitter.com/h9rDr2t0cW — Melinda Mayo (@KATVMelinda) August 18, 2018

How could you ever bean this guy?

Ronald Acuña Jr. was helping out the umpires with the replay 😂 pic.twitter.com/aYwGTNzfMk — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 21, 2018

Such a sad story

Joe Murphy was a 1st overall NHL Draft pick, a Stanley Cup champ, but is now living homeless. What can be done to help? ‘Finding Murph’ airs Wednesday on @Sportscentre. pic.twitter.com/Haw5Iu487M — TSN (@TSN_Sports) August 20, 2018

What happens if you put a stadium light in your house

The beautiful game

A good song

