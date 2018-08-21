Tuesday’s Hot Clicks: A-Rod’s Goofy Dad Antics Were the Biggest VMAs Meme

Alex Rodriguez is just as starstruck by Jennifer Lopez as you are. 

By Dan Gartland
August 21, 2018

A-Rod stole the show at the VMAs

Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez performed last night at the MTV VMAs and it seemed like all anyone was talking about was Alex Rodriguez. You had A-Rod playing paparazzi on the red carpet and apparently trying to hold back tears as Lopez spoke about him during her acceptance speech.

But the thing that had everyone talking was Alex’s reaction while filming Lopez’s performance. 

A-Rod’s entire post-retirement career has been a rapid evolution into a goofy dad, which can’t be summed up better than becoming a meme like this. 

Khris Davis really made a wish come true

A’s players met with kids from the Make-A-Wish Foundation before last night’s game against the Rangers, including slugger Khris Davis, who asked 10-year-old Anthony Slocumb to sign his jersey. Then he crushed a 438-foot home run. 

“I thought about him around the bases. There’s not a better feeling than hitting a home run, so hopefully he got some excitement and joy from watching that,” Davis said after the game. “They’re really the stars. ... He was excited. I could tell that he was just happy to be here and wanted to have some fun. It was amazing, the look on his face.”

“I was down there with the other kids and then two other players came down and then he came down,” Anthony told the Associated Press. “So, I was like, ‘You’re my favorite player’ and he was like, ‘Cool.’ I said, ‘Can you sign my jersey?’ and then he said, ‘Sure, do you want to sign mine, too?’ And I was like, ‘Sure,’ so we basically signed each other’s jerseys. That’s what happened.”

Adam Vinatieri is what Tom Brady wishes he could be

Adam Vinatieri is 45 years old. He’ll be 46 by the time this season ends. At that point he’ll be the third-oldest player in the history of the NFL, behind only Morten Anderson and George Blanda. 

His career-long field goal is a 57-yarder in 2002, his seventh year in the league as a 30-year-old veteran. Sixteens years later he matched that record. 

Bits & Pieces

A 46-year-old British woman survived for 10 hours after falling overboard off a cruise ship. ... Aaron Rodgers’s brother, the winner of The Bachelorette, just had his bachelor party. ... A New York woman got dozens of men to show up for a mass Tinder date. ... A North Carolina reporter wrote a column about why he’s not joining The Athletic

Ain’t hard being a football player if you are a “football player”

Nicklas Backstrom’s mom is a party animal

Farmor i bucklan🏆😁

A post shared by @ cattabackstrom on

Those NFL boycotts are going great

Gucci Mane is endlessly fascinating

I never expected this twist

So a pair of goats snarled service on one of New York’s subway lines, big deal. But who would have expected Jon Stewart to get involved?

This is the coldest move you can pull as an outfielder

It’s Luis Castillo all over again

You gotta love Little League

What a country we live in

How could you ever bean this guy?

Such a sad story

What happens if you put a stadium light in your house

The beautiful game

Cracker of a goal scored by Manchester City in their 1988 FA Cup fixture vs. Blackpool from r/soccer

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.

