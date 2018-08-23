1. If you’re a sports fan (and I have to assume you are if you’re reading this), you are about to be tested in a big way.

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson are playing in some made-for-TV golf competition during Thanksgiving weekend. (The date has not yet been announced.) The event, however, will not be on free TV. If you want to watch it, you’re going to have to pay, either through pay-per-view via your cable/satellite provider or on the Bleacher Report app. The price has not yet been announced, either, but I highly doubt it’s going to be 99 cents. But make no mistake: This is a huge deal not only for Bleacher Report, but every sports media company out there because they are dying to know what sports fans will pay extra for.

They’re going to sell this one-on-one battle as a big deal, when in reality, it’s just a useless exhibition. It’s not a major. It’s not a real tournament. However, it stars the most iconic golfer of all time, so you’re being tricked into thinking you’re getting something good. The reality is, it’s just a TV special. (What a coincidence that Mickelson joined Twitter yesterday in conjunction with the event’s announcement! Crazy how that worked out. They’re not trying to do anything they can to manipulate the public into forking over their money at all!) And if you pay for it, sports media companies are going to be overjoyed because then they know they have an audience who will actually hand over their money to watch stuff like this.

The danger here (and I use that word loosely, because this really isn’t that important in the grand scheme of life) is that this will open the floodgates for sports media outlets to eventually experiment with putting good things on pay-per-view. It’s not going to stop with Tiger-Phil if that’s a success. And I’m not saying you’re going to see an NFL playoff game or the NBA Draft or a college football playoff game on pay-per-view next year or the year after, but if you don’t think the leagues and networks, especially ESPN which just launched a streaming network, have that idea in the back of their heads for down the road, you’re not paying attention.

At some point the sports fan, as a consumer, has to say no. We get dumped on constantly. Games ending past midnight on the East Coast. A billion commercials during every sporting event. Offensive ticket prices. More offensive concession prices. Even more offensive prices for parking.

Now we’re going to be tested to see which sporting events we’re willing to pay for. If you shell out the money for Tiger-Phil, you’ll be giving sports media companies incentive to take advantage of you again. And again. And again. Just say no.

2. A brand new SI Media Podcast features an interview with Dallas sportscaster and viral video star Dale Hansen.

The 70-year-old Hansen, who works for WFAA, discusses his monologues on Jerry Jones, the national anthem controversy, the Cowboys signing of Greg Hardy, Michael Sam kissing his boyfriend during the NFL draft and others. In addition, Hansen talks about how his liberal views are received by a Dallas audience and the higher ups at his television station. He also shares personal stories about how life experiences have changed and shaped his current world views. You can listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunes.

3. In honor of Kobe Bryant's 40th birthday today, I'd just like to say that I still stand by this tweet 100%.

This downright vicious quote will always be my favorite Kobe Bryant memory. pic.twitter.com/IJXlvkjA9u — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) April 13, 2016

4. The Houston Astros have come up with a new and outstanding dugout celebration.

THEM BOYS A post shared by Houston Astros (@astrosbaseball) on Aug 22, 2018 at 4:39pm PDT

5. Brandon McCarthy is not all fun and jokes on Twitter. Here he is on Urban Meyer.

A coach loses back to back games and it's time to start looking for a new one. A veteran star begins his decline and "he's overpaid and we should trade him." We all know the next replacements are sitting right there in front of us. — Brandon McCarthy (@BMcCarthy32) August 23, 2018

Sports fans are used to the loss of their favorites and are always excited to see what's next. Why doesn't this apply when their favorites turn out to be bad people? — Brandon McCarthy (@BMcCarthy32) August 23, 2018

Catching heat from friends and coworkers, being the butt of jokes, where's the fun even if you're winning? Why isn't it easier for fans to just say "get out," you're not one of us the same way they would for a player who left on his own? — Brandon McCarthy (@BMcCarthy32) August 23, 2018

Seinfeld has a great joke that "we're all just rooting for laundry." So why are we all ok and not offended when a piece of shit person stains the laundry we love? — Brandon McCarthy (@BMcCarthy32) August 23, 2018

6. A) I'll never get used to John Cena with hair. B) He should mix in a carb.

7. I also stand by this tweet no matter what Ryen Russillo says.

Can we talk about the “Casino Night” episode of The Office? It’s truly a perfect episode of television from start to finish. Also, everyone focuses on the Jim-Pam, kiss, but the chemistry in this scene is off the charts. They basically banged w their eyes & body language. pic.twitter.com/R9D6UL7XJd — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) August 23, 2018

8. RANDOM HARD KNOCKS VIDEO OF THE DAY: One of the stupidest moments in Hard Knocks history. Texans linebacker explains why he doesn't drink Starbucks.

IN CLOSING: FYI: Urban Meyer was a bad guy looooooong before yesterday.