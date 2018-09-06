This Aussie Rules Football Goal Is a Miracle of Geometry

Talk about a tight angle.
While Americans are waiting anxiously for the NFL to return on Thursday night, there was already some thrilling football action earlier in the day. Aussie rules football, that is.
In AFL action between Richmond and Hawthorn, Richmond’s Dustin Martin scored a goal from what can only be described as an impossible angle, made even more impressive by the fact that he was dangerously close to running out of bounds.
GET OUT OF HERE DUSTY!— AFL (@AFL) September 6, 2018
YOU'RE KIDDING!#AFLFinals pic.twitter.com/LeemsbrcUJ
This photo does a good job of illustrating what Martin was looking at.
HT: @Richmond_FC 5.7 (37) lead @HawthornFC 3.5 (23).— AFL (@AFL) September 6, 2018
Dustin Martin is a bonafide magician. #AFLFinals pic.twitter.com/r9b4sA8OUP
Martin was voted as Richmond’s best player of the game (leading his side in passing) and was carried off the field on the shoulders of his teammates.