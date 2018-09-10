Aaron Rodgers proves why he deserves every penny

I would say that what Aaron Rodgers did Sunday night was unbelievable—fighting off what appeared to be at least a semi-serious knee injury to lead a comeback after being down 20–0 at halftime—but it’s exactly the kind of performance we’ve come to expect from Rodgers. He hasn’t racked up the championships other great quarterbacks have but he may easily be the most talented QB in the history of the NFL.

Last night showed exactly why the Packers made him the highest-paid player in NFL history. He’s the best player at the most important position in the NFL, with the ability to change the outcome of every game. If he played in a sport without a salary cap, like baseball, he’d probably be paid double what he gets now. But not if he played for the cheap-ass Marlins.

Before Rodgers came back into the game, former Marlins president David Samson tweeted that he was “worried” about the Rodgers extension and that it reminded him of the five-year, $125 million deal given to former Phillies slugger Ryan Howard. Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich, who was traded by the Marlins because they didn’t want to pay him, disagreed.

Looks like it worked out alright....don’t be so anti-player all the time! https://t.co/oYr1vI1K1I — Christian Yelich (@ChristianYelich) September 10, 2018

While Samson was fired by Derek Jeter before the Yelich trade (and the rest of Miami’s roster destruction), Yelich still makes a good point. Teams—in all sports—are incredibly reluctant to pay full market value for their best players. Do you think any Raiders fans watched Khalil Mack terrorize the Packers last night and commended their team for being fiscally responsible? (No.) Do you think Steelers fans aren’t thinking right now that they probably would have beaten the Browns—the Browns!—if they had the most dangerous running back in the NFL on the field? Concussions and kneeling for the anthem and cord-cutters aren’t as threatening to future of the NFL as every team in the league becoming the Marlins.

Homecoming queen and football hero

Kaylee Brown, a senior at Ocean Springs High School in Mississippi, was named homecoming queen before her school’s game against George County. Then she changed into her football pads and scored more than half of her team’s points.

Brown kicked two field goals in regulation and the game-winning extra point in a 13–12 overtime victory.

She’ll play soccer next year at Division-II Mississippi College.

Here you go @RapSheet.

Ocean Springs HS Kicker Kaylee Foster was named Homecoming Queen. Then she kicked 2 FGs and game-winning PAT in OT. pic.twitter.com/z6JUm0AxUK — The Shep Abides. (@geauxshep) September 8, 2018

Oh no, Kirk

Remember Kirk Cousins’s lame and nonsensical catchphrase “You like that!”? Now that he’s playing in Minnesota he’s come up with a fresh and innovative twist on the old classic. Cousins has filed for a trademark on the phrase “You Vike that!”

The NFL apppears to be opposing the application, though, so Vikings fans will have to buy their You Vike That coffee mugs straight from the league.

Bits & Pieces

The Canadiens traded captain Max Pacioretty to Las Vegas late last night. ... The Australian government is testing why an orange a kid ate for a snack turned purple. ... Auburn receiver Will Hastings played this weekend, less than six months after tearing his ACL. ... Lamar Jackson got a $100,000 chain made of his awesome touchdown run against Syracuse. ... The soccer team in Las Vegas invited 200 fans onto the field at halftime to catch $5,000 in cash that was dropped from a helicopter.

Mark Sanchez influence was not lost on Mitchell Trubisky last year

*whispers* butt fumble back pic.twitter.com/K2qVNktClu — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 10, 2018

Trubisky knew this was coming four years ago

Hahaa Aaron Rodgers is that dude — Mitchell Trubisky (@Mtrubisky10) December 9, 2014

I hope people never stop dunking on this guy

Glad you aren't the GM. pic.twitter.com/3IrmohM9bq — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) September 9, 2018

A one of a kind souvenir

Jeff Bridges wishes he looked this chill

i am all in on retired Don Nelson pic.twitter.com/digFaveU9Z — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) September 7, 2018

Cam’s outfit is pretty fresh

Don’t hate on the pajama drip💧 pic.twitter.com/UtgRMFYnOx — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) September 9, 2018

But the cleats are outrageously corny

FIRST LOOK: Up close of @CameronNewton’s pregame Under Armour cleats for game against Dallas today. pic.twitter.com/O68yeixosP — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 9, 2018

Ah, the Yinzer mullet

hope James Conner goes full Polamalu in the back pic.twitter.com/YiO3LnB59t — Mike Tunison (@xmasape) September 9, 2018

Easy mistake to make

A correction for the ages, by Brazilian news magazine Veja



"The candidate likes to spend his free time reading Tolstoy, and not watching Toy Story, as originally reported" https://t.co/qKcKbsyFYw — Cleuci de Oliveira (@CLEUCl) September 7, 2018

Saints-Falcons is an underrated rivalry

Blurry screenshot but nameplate on 25 reads ATL LED BY. @Saints fans never tire of finding new ways to troll the @AtlantaFalcons! @UniWatch @PhilHecken @417helmets pic.twitter.com/hA5lnZzTAg — Russell Goutierez (@unavion) September 9, 2018

What a moment for these guys

Shaquem Griffin’s mom greets a young man from Colorado Springs with the same congenital condition as her son. So much bigger than ball. pic.twitter.com/EKlFlUvHs1 — Robert Klemko (@RobertKlemko) September 9, 2018

Minutes before their pro debut, over the crowd and the music, Shaquill and Shaquem Griffin heard mama. pic.twitter.com/72pNEnDqtw — Robert Klemko (@RobertKlemko) September 9, 2018

This was Aaron Rodgers’s best throw of the night

Comeback SZN

Andrew Bynum, rocking a more orthodox haircut than the last time we saw him, is working out with the goal of coming back to the NBA.

Arts and crafts time

He makes a good point

Yoo Yedlin has me dying over here, making fun of Neymar and his dives.



"Did you watch the World Cup???"



😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/34P7kKDVSH — Roger Gonzalez (@RGonzalezCBS) September 8, 2018

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.