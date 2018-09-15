Weekend Hot Clicks: Tailgates at Bills Games Might Never Be the Same Again

In this weekend edition of Hot Clicks we receive interesting, timely news from Floyd Mayweather, while tailgates at Bills games might never be the same again. 

By Andrew Doughty
September 15, 2018

The end of an era

The Erie County Sheriffs Office is trying to limit excessive alcohol consumption during Bills games and banning table slamming during tailgates.

Mayweather-Pacquiao II

Floyd Mayweather took to Instagram to announce a rematch with Manny Pacquiao. Hopefully, this one doesn’t suck.

Soccer Roundup

Liverpool beat Tottenham at Wembley to stay perfect in league play ... MLS Tier Rankings: Playoff locks, contenders, outsiders ... An Italian magazine named this sequence the worst 20 seconds ever played ... Check out this ball control from Bernardo Silva.

I need to watch Longmire

Uproxx ranked the 10 best drama shows currently streaming on Netflix.

12 points in 1.7 seconds

Richmond won a football game in unbelievable fashion.

Camille Kostek

Burr v. Hamilton

Belly flop!

Uranus Examiner

Odds and Ends

Best college football cheerleaders from Weeks 1 and 2 ... Georgia State head coach Shawn Elliott tore his biceps celebrating a touchdown ... ICYMI: Anonymous survey says 50 percent of PGA pros have competed while hungover ... Le’Veon Bell has now forfeited $1.7 million … AMC wants The Walking Dead universe to continue for at least another decade ... Hot Seat: Larry Fedora has an enormous buyout ... When Burger King doesn’t honor your Free Whopper coupon, you call 911.

Savage

Lawless bat flip

Nice playcall...

Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks.

