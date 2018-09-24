Patrick Mahomes is just a wizard

Chiefs first-year starter Patrick Mahomes submitted an early contender for touchdown pass of the year yesterday. Not only did he run 20 yards behind the line of scrimmage to avoid the rush, he fired a wrong-footed sidearm strike on the run right into Chris Conley’s bread basket.

It was a jaw-dropping play, but I have a feeling Mahomes’s high school teammates weren’t too surprised. Before Sunday’s game, Mahomes’s high school coach sent The MMQB’s Robert Klemko a highlight of a then-16-year-old Mahomes making a very similar play.

Eerie. A few hours *before* Patrick Mahomes' ridiculous touchdown scramble-throw today, his high school coach sent me this. Look at the flick of the wrist. He's 16. pic.twitter.com/04EvNFQTda — Robert Klemko (@RobertKlemko) September 24, 2018

Mahomes, the son of a former MLB pitcher, credits his ability to make improvisational throws like that to his baseball background.

“It definitely started with baseball,” Mahomes told The MMQB’s Albert Breer earlier this season. “In baseball, you have to throw it sidearm sometimes. I played shortstop my entire life, you have to throw it with your body not in the right position and still be accurate to get people out. That’s definitely where it started. And then I got to college with Coach [Kliff] Kingsbury and the other quarterback, Nic Shimonek, we used to always mess around with the sidearm stuff, throwing from different platforms.”

What a scene

Do you think people still care about Tiger Woods? Tiger won the Tour Championship yesterday in Atlanta, his first tournament victory in more than five years, but it looked more like a religious pilgrimage. The sight of the massive throng of fans following Tiger up to the 18th green is one of the best sports moments of the year.

Calls like this are going to be the talk of the season

This is a foul for roughing the passer - the defender lands “with all or most of the defender’s weight” on the passer. Rule 12, Section 2, Article 9(b): https://t.co/s9YKN8NLuT #GBvsWAS pic.twitter.com/ei2QZkvvzx — NFL Football Operations (@NFLFootballOps) September 23, 2018

The one thing all NFL fans can get behind is that the new “body weight” rule for roughing the passer is a total disaster. Clay Matthews was the latest victim, after getting screwed by another crazy penalty last week, but you can see it make a major impact in plenty of games every Sunday.

“Unfortunately this league’s going in a direction I think a lot of people don’t like. I think they’re getting soft,” Matthews said after the game. “The only thing hard about this league is the fines they levy down on guys like me who play the game hard.”

Bits & Pieces

The Coyotes are wearing their classic 90s jerseys as an alternate this season and goalie Antti Raanta has the sweet pads to match. ... This was a really interesting story about a baseball team that plays half its games in Mexico and half in Texas. ... Josh Allen’s touchdown run was the 13th-fastest run by any player this week. ... Some scientists ran an experiment where they gave MDMA to octopuses. ... At least RZA is a fan of Maroon 5 playing the Super Bowl halftime show.

I bet the Vikings wish the Bills actually did end up somewher near Madison

Can’t get anything by us @buffalobills...



We actually play in the other Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/zjSxrFyqot — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) September 22, 2018

Tom Brady-induced schadenfreude is the purest emotion

It's been nearly *16 years* since the Patriots lost back-to-back games by double digits. pic.twitter.com/LbeAFC6PSc — ESPN (@espn) September 24, 2018

The only good rule change the NFL made recently was allowing group celebrations

So Bartolo Colon has some kind of Renaissance painting on his arm now

Uhhhh Bartolo Colon has a new tattoo?? pic.twitter.com/ekdDF3xafy — Levi Weaver (@ThreeTwoEephus) September 23, 2018

The band must have sounded like someone playing music on their phone

Texas making sure TCU’s band is as far away from the field as possible pic.twitter.com/jY89pjKbHp — Taylor Estes (@Taylor_Estes_) September 22, 2018

Kevin Durant just started following Russell Westbrook on Instagram

At the 15-yard line, no less!

High-fiving while in full sprint to the end zone is an incredible move pic.twitter.com/OFJPFTYGnI — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) September 23, 2018

Quite possibly the goal of the season

Pure robbery

This dude been watching some Khalil Mack film? 😳 #SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/3erlu5lPn2 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 23, 2018

Those are some pretty solid mechanics

Matt Patricia vs. Justin Verlander, Arm Action. pic.twitter.com/ukRPOjf0T8 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) September 24, 2018

This was the funniest highlight of the weekend

Not everyone hates the umps

Not bad for a guy who eats garbage

DAREDEVIL RACCOON: Incredible video shows a raccoon climbing roughly nine stories up a building off the Ocean City Boardwalk. It then appears to turn around and jump from the building, spiraling toward the ground. Then it gets up and walks away…



MORE: https://t.co/a7MU4FnFDT pic.twitter.com/njbzrFcWTF — FOX 29 (@FOX29philly) September 21, 2018

Easily the best way for a fight to end

A good song

