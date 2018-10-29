The Yankees-Red Sox rivalry is 100% back

Alex Trautwig/Getty Images

The Red Sox just won their fourth World Series of the past 14 years, but it seems like what Boston cares about most is that the Yankees didn’t win their first since 2009. How else would you explain the fairly robust “Yankees suck” chants that broke out at Fenway Park during Game 1 and last night in Los Angeles?

Dodger Stadium is now chanting: “Yankees suck!" — Pedro Moura (@pedromoura) October 29, 2018

“Yankees Suck” Chants. I’m confused. Trying it a bit early on Manny Machado? — Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) October 24, 2018

The Red Sox players got in on the Yankees hate, too. You might remember Aaron Judge playing Frank Sinatra’s “New York, New York” as he walked out of Fenway after the Yankees’ Game 2 victory in the ALDS. Well, Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez spent much of last night’s celebration walking around with a bluetooth speaker on his shoulder and the Sinatra song the Yankees play after every game made it onto the playlist.

Playing "New York, New York" in the clubhouse?



The @RedSox have ZERO chill. pic.twitter.com/xvonvEJ7gr — Cut4 (@Cut4) October 29, 2018

If the Yankees are still on the Red Sox’ minds three weeks after the end of the ALDS, I think that can only mean one thing. Boston knows its biggest rival is going to make it really hard to repeat as champs.

The Red Sox are World Series champs again

As I correctly predicted, the Red Sox won the World Series in five games over the Dodgers. Steve Pearce, cast off by the Blue Jays in June, is your MVP after hitting three homers in the series (two in the final game).

The Best from SI

Ben Reiter wrote about Manny Machado’s complicated postseason. ... Ty Lue should be grateful the Cavs cut him loose, Rohan Nadkarni says. ... Andy Benoit asks just how outmatched the Bills are on Monday Night Football against the Patriots. ... A lot of gamblers would have been much happier if Todd Gurley had scored at the end of the Rams-Packers game.

Around the sports world

John Tesh told FTW that he offered to let ESPN and ABC use his classic “Roundball Rock” basketball theme but was turned down. ... Leicester City’s owner died after his helicopter crashed outside the team’s stadium. ... A bunch of Jags players were briefly detained after a mixup over a $64,000 bar tab. ... It’s no longer surprising at this point but fans of the undefeated Rams were still outnumbered by Packers fans in Los Angeles.

Allowing celebrations is the best thing the NFL ever did

I don’t think this question is rhetorical

Did Rondo make the wrong move here? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/iAvVjkFY0M — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 28, 2018

I honestly think Rondo might have made the right call by passing up the easy two there. If he lays it up, the Lakers are down one and fouling to stop the clock. If the Spurs shooter makes both (the most likely outcome for an NBA shooter), it’s back to a three-point game and the Lakers don’t have a timeout to advance the ball to the frontcourt.

It’ll be tough to top this costume

Am I his father or is he mine? pic.twitter.com/Q8m5hCprJ4 — Scot Pollard (@ScotPollard31) October 28, 2018

Yes, even Mitchell Trubisky’s Mike Ditka can’t compete

Mitch Ditka ready to lead Chicago 🔥



(via @ChicagoBears) pic.twitter.com/HpIuItRBiU — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 28, 2018

This is what it’s all about

This little guy got to wave to his hero Shaquem Griffin on the sideline today ❤️ pic.twitter.com/X1MGbrKqTj — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 28, 2018

This story had my favorite twist of the weekend

There's never a bad time for a book. pic.twitter.com/7OOJIv99Gw — ESPN CollegeFootball (@ESPNCFB) October 27, 2018

Everyone loved the story of the Florida State fan who took off his shirt and cracked open a book (Gone Girl author Gillian Flynn’s Dark Places, to be exact) as the Seminoles suffered their worst home loss in school history. It turns out he’s actually an FSU professor, which makes it all that much better.

I think more press conferences should include fart noises

#OKState coach Mike Gundy's complete "I don't give a rat's ass about Twitter" commentary: pic.twitter.com/wulmdBW2tm — Nathan Ruiz (@NathanSRuiz) October 28, 2018

What a reunion

Never thought then that I'd be sitting at a #WorldSeries game at @Dodgers stadium 30 years later with my pal @23KGibby pic.twitter.com/WpAxlVuhdY — Dennis Eckersley (@Eck43) October 28, 2018

Not sports

A YouTube scientist was forced to abandon his attempt to spend three days in a plastic cube after just 15 hours. ... I can definitely get behind this dismissal of scary movies. ... The new Queen movie is getting very mixed reviews.

That viral photo of Justin Bieber eating a burrito in the most ungodly way was not actually Justin Bieber

Tough to believe this came out four years ago

A good song

Let me know what you think of this format change.

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.