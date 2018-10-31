Wednesday’s Hot Clicks: It Turns Out Throwing a Sex Toy on the Field Can Get You Arrested

Three sex toys ended up on the field but only one man got arrested. 

By Dan Gartland
October 31, 2018

It’s all fun and games until someone goes to jail

Remember when I said yesterday that throwing a sex toy on the field was just good, harmless fun? Oops. It turns out you can go to jail for that. 

A 34-year-old Florida man named Michael Abdallah was arrested at the game for his dildo toss and spent the night in jail after being charged with disorderly conduct. The judge set bail at $250 cash or $1,000 bond and ordered him to appear back in court on Dec. 4, although he doesn’t have to appear if he hires an attorney.

But while throwing something on the field—adult toy or otherwise—certainly could get you arrested, it’s not a sure thing. After all, Abdallah’s dildo was only one of three on the field Monday night. Two other members of Bills Mafia managed to elude capture. You just have to be smart about it. Time and aim your throw not to injure anyone, make sure security isn’t watching and maybe make your toss from a section other than where your seats are to avoid identification by eyewitnesses. 

Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverly went at it all night

Russell Wesbrook and Patrick Beverly continued their long-simmering feud last night, eventually boiling over into a shouting match that earned them each a technical foul. It’s a perfect example of why Westbrook can be such a polarizing player. 

“Russ don’t really like nobody out there, so, you know,” Paul George said. “He’s that fiery regardless of who’s matched up against him. It just doesn’t make it any better if it’s Pat out there.”

The Best of SI

Maryland made the wrong call by reinstating embattled coach D.J. Durkin. ... Conor Orr grades all the deals from the NFL trade deadline. ... The SEC is once again in position to make up half of the College Football Playoff. ... We’ll be updating this collection of athletes’ best Halloween costumes all day. 

Around the sports world

Rutgers cut a linebacker who was accused of planning a double murder. ... You never would have guessed the motivation for the Borussia Dortmund bus bombing. ... Nathan Peterman is—somehow—slated to start another game for the Bills. ... Maybe newly signed wide receiver Terrelle Pryor should just start at QB for Buffalo.

Boban is tall

Sabres announcer Rick Jeanneret gets in the Halloween spirit

Boom! Now that’s a hit

View this post on Instagram

🔝🔝

A post shared by КХЛ (@khl) on

Props to the kicker for really selling that fake

So... Jordan Clarkson got a massive neck tattoo

View this post on Instagram

good to get the first one in the books! #TheLand

A post shared by Jordan Clarkson (@jordanclarksons) on

Not sports

Huntington, New York is changing its name to Hauntington for today after a very good suggestion from a second-grader. ... A scientist at a research base in Antarctica allegedly stabbed a colleague because he spoiled the ending of books. ... Jeopardy! is now available to stream on Netflix and Hulu. ... A building in Charlotte was evacuated because of a “suspicious package” that turned out to be a Journey cassette. ... An Alabama woman made an emergency trip to the dentist after the vampire fangs she wore with her Halloween costume got stuck to her teeth.

Here is a Twitter thread of every new emoji added in the latest iOS update

Rami Malek on Jimmy Fallon

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.

You May Like

More Extra Mustard

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)