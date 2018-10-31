It’s all fun and games until someone goes to jail

Remember when I said yesterday that throwing a sex toy on the field was just good, harmless fun? Oops. It turns out you can go to jail for that.

A 34-year-old Florida man named Michael Abdallah was arrested at the game for his dildo toss and spent the night in jail after being charged with disorderly conduct. The judge set bail at $250 cash or $1,000 bond and ordered him to appear back in court on Dec. 4, although he doesn’t have to appear if he hires an attorney.

Michael Abdallah is the man who threw an object onto the field during last nights Bills game. He is trying to make his way back to FLA where he lives without serving more jail time pic.twitter.com/laSrVg94Pt — Jeff Slawson (@Jeffslawson) October 30, 2018

But while throwing something on the field—adult toy or otherwise—certainly could get you arrested, it’s not a sure thing. After all, Abdallah’s dildo was only one of three on the field Monday night. Two other members of Bills Mafia managed to elude capture. You just have to be smart about it. Time and aim your throw not to injure anyone, make sure security isn’t watching and maybe make your toss from a section other than where your seats are to avoid identification by eyewitnesses.

Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverly went at it all night

Russell Wesbrook and Patrick Beverly continued their long-simmering feud last night, eventually boiling over into a shouting match that earned them each a technical foul. It’s a perfect example of why Westbrook can be such a polarizing player.

“Russ don’t really like nobody out there, so, you know,” Paul George said. “He’s that fiery regardless of who’s matched up against him. It just doesn’t make it any better if it’s Pat out there.”

The Best of SI

Maryland made the wrong call by reinstating embattled coach D.J. Durkin. ... Conor Orr grades all the deals from the NFL trade deadline. ... The SEC is once again in position to make up half of the College Football Playoff. ... We’ll be updating this collection of athletes’ best Halloween costumes all day.

Around the sports world

Rutgers cut a linebacker who was accused of planning a double murder. ... You never would have guessed the motivation for the Borussia Dortmund bus bombing. ... Nathan Peterman is—somehow—slated to start another game for the Bills. ... Maybe newly signed wide receiver Terrelle Pryor should just start at QB for Buffalo.

Boban is tall

Boban Marjanović and Kristen Chenoweth, who is at the Thunder game to sing the National Anthem pic.twitter.com/uSdOC6ygjK — Bryan Keating (@KOCOKeating) October 30, 2018

Sabres announcer Rick Jeanneret gets in the Halloween spirit

Rick Jeanneret‘s ready for Halloween 🎃 pic.twitter.com/ciMUuxjUu1 — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) October 30, 2018

Boom! Now that’s a hit

Props to the kicker for really selling that fake

So... Jordan Clarkson got a massive neck tattoo

Not sports

Huntington, New York is changing its name to Hauntington for today after a very good suggestion from a second-grader. ... A scientist at a research base in Antarctica allegedly stabbed a colleague because he spoiled the ending of books. ... Jeopardy! is now available to stream on Netflix and Hulu. ... A building in Charlotte was evacuated because of a “suspicious package” that turned out to be a Journey cassette. ... An Alabama woman made an emergency trip to the dentist after the vampire fangs she wore with her Halloween costume got stuck to her teeth.

Here is a Twitter thread of every new emoji added in the latest iOS update

Rami Malek on Jimmy Fallon

A good song

