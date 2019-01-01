New Year's Hot Clicks: NFL, College Football Coaching Moves; Steelers Star Showdown

The sports world ushers in 2019 with an unusual coaching move from the Power Five to Group of Five and an apparent blowup between the Steelers' top two stars.

By Andrew Doughty
January 01, 2019

An unusual move

Dana Holgorsen is reportedly leaving West Virginia for Houston and will become the highest-paid Group of Five coach ever. Here are 13 potential replacements the Mountaineers could target.

Steelers Star Showdown

Antonio Brown and Big Ben apparently aren’t getting along. Maybe the Steelers should bring a puppy to practice next year.

Coaching carousel updates

The Packers were expected to target Pat Fitzgerald for their head-coaching vacancy. Nope, said Fitzgerald after Northwestern’s Holiday Bowl win. Also, in case you missed it, Lincoln Riley is "hungrier" to stay at Oklahoma after playoff loss. For more NFL coaching news and rumors, check out the latest here.

Leo and Brad...

...aren’t No. 1 for some reason. Here are the most anticipated movies for 2019.

I forgot about the UVA-Louisville game

SI's Emily Caron ranked the 10 worst blown leads in sports in 2018.

It’s your fault that it’s my fault

Welp

Calvin & Hobbes

Odds and Ends

Anderson Cooper doing tequila shots was great television ... Here’s how the first picks of the 2019 NFL Draft could play out … Ranking the best Winter Classic jerseys ... Ranking the best bowl game gifts for players ... NFL cheerleader roundup ... Sports Media Awards: Best and worst of 2019 ... Stranger Things season 3 has a premiere date.

Dantonio’s offense

Piesman nominee!

I’ve had this stuck in my head all morning

Follow me on Twitter and click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.

