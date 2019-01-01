An unusual move

Our college football insider @Brett_McMurphy with the latest on who may replace Dana Holgorsen at @WVUfootball. pic.twitter.com/2KnqhGtr95 — Stadium (@WatchStadium) January 1, 2019

Dana Holgorsen is reportedly leaving West Virginia for Houston and will become the highest-paid Group of Five coach ever. Here are 13 potential replacements the Mountaineers could target.

Steelers Star Showdown

Antonio Brown and Big Ben apparently aren’t getting along. Maybe the Steelers should bring a puppy to practice next year.

Coaching carousel updates

The Packers were expected to target Pat Fitzgerald for their head-coaching vacancy. Nope, said Fitzgerald after Northwestern’s Holiday Bowl win. Also, in case you missed it, Lincoln Riley is "hungrier" to stay at Oklahoma after playoff loss. For more NFL coaching news and rumors, check out the latest here.

Leo and Brad...

...aren’t No. 1 for some reason. Here are the most anticipated movies for 2019.

I forgot about the UVA-Louisville game

SI's Emily Caron ranked the 10 worst blown leads in sports in 2018.

It’s your fault that it’s my fault

“…so I fired other people.” https://t.co/czFzQD5PjG — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) December 31, 2018

Welp

If you gave up your smartphone for a year, you would have time to make love about 16,000 times https://t.co/RP5iIgIELg — NYT Opinion (@nytopinion) January 1, 2019

Calvin & Hobbes

On December 31, 1995, Bill Watterson published the final 'Calvin & Hobbes' comic strip. Little did he know the massive impact a boy and his tiger would have on so many people around the world! pic.twitter.com/Cqev0OKL9E — Calvin and Hobbes (@Calvinn_Hobbes) December 31, 2018

Odds and Ends

Anderson Cooper doing tequila shots was great television ... Here’s how the first picks of the 2019 NFL Draft could play out … Ranking the best Winter Classic jerseys ... Ranking the best bowl game gifts for players ... NFL cheerleader roundup ... Sports Media Awards: Best and worst of 2019 ... Stranger Things season 3 has a premiere date.

Dantonio’s offense

Piesman nominee!

Big man TD? BIG MAN TD.



And just like that @NUFBFamily is in the lead. pic.twitter.com/nB7uxsnyJe — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) January 1, 2019

I’ve had this stuck in my head all morning

Follow me on Twitter and click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories. Also check out SwimDaily for the latest updates and Instagram shots of models who have appeared in SI's Swimsuit issues.