Weekend Hot Clicks: Pacquiao vs. Broner, Dan Snyder's Yacht

Quickly

  • This weekend's Hot Clicks features Dan Snyder's ridiculously tricked-out yacht and a Manny Pacquiao SI podcast appearance.
By Andrew Doughty
January 19, 2019

Pacquiao v. Broner

Manny Pacquiao joined the SI Boxing Podcast to chat about Saturday night’s fight vs. Adrien Broner. Expert predictions and the Pacquiao-Roach marriage is back after mysterious split.

NFL Draft

Here’s the full list of early entrants and an updated 2019 Big Board that has Dwayne Haskins and Jachai Polite climbing.

224 feet is weak

That was the size of Dan Snyder’s yacht. It wasn’t big enough. Now, Snyder has a 305-foot, $100-million yacht with a $3-million IMAX theater. For those seeking a deeper diver into opulence: World’s 15 most expensive yachts in 2019.

NBA notes

ESPN had the best graphic during the Warriors-Clippers game ... In just 15 minutes, DeMarcus Cousins showed how dangerous the Warriors can be ... Players who could be dealt before the trade deadline.

R.I.P. Jermaine Marshall

The former Penn State and Arizona State guard was found dead on Friday. Marshall, a Pennsylvania native who was playing professionally in France, was only 28 years old.

Raven Lyn

Only 30 to go...

Yes please

Gonna see Glass?

Odds and Ends

Ranking the best two-sport athletes of all time ... Job Posting: Regional manager in Scranton ... Wonderful news: Jim Kelly is cancer free … Jonathan Martin will stand trial for Instagram post … ICYMI: Wild story of a runner and cyclist who’s also a mob hitman ... Steph Curry’s three-point record is being threatened... Larry Fitzgerald sunk a hole-in-one while playing golf with Obama.

Tony Bennett to UCLA?

This week on the High Motor Podcast: LA Times UCLA writer Ben Bolch on Steve Alford’s final days, candidates and why the Pac-12’s s issues might actually help the Bruins.

Should’ve done a backflip

Whoa

