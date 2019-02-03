A reimagining of The Twilight Zone will air on CBS All-Access on Monday, April 1.
Very soon, we'll all be able to re-enter "The Twilight Zone."
On April 1, CBS All Access is set to premiere a reimagining of The Twilight Zone series. Jordan Peele, who starred in a Super Bowl commercial promoting the series, will serve as host and narrator, according to Deadline.
The Twilight Zone and Jordan Peele just took over the #SuperBowl! pic.twitter.com/AFFjFeCBGm— GameSpot Universe (@GSUniverse) February 4, 2019
In the promo, Peele narrates before disappearing through a door in the middle of an empty Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The original series, put together by Rod Sterling, aired between 1959-64 on CBS.