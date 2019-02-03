Very soon, we'll all be able to re-enter "The Twilight Zone."

On April 1, CBS All Access is set to premiere a reimagining of The Twilight Zone series. Jordan Peele, who starred in a Super Bowl commercial promoting the series, will serve as host and narrator, according to Deadline.

The Twilight Zone and Jordan Peele just took over the #SuperBowl! pic.twitter.com/AFFjFeCBGm — GameSpot Universe (@GSUniverse) February 4, 2019

In the promo, Peele narrates before disappearing through a door in the middle of an empty Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The original series, put together by Rod Sterling, aired between 1959-64 on CBS.