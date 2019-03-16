Quickly
- This weekend's Hot Clicks features all the mayhem from college basketball's Big Dance qualifying conference tournaments and the best recipes to celebrate St. Patrick's Day to the fullest.
Selection Sunday
Bracket Matrix is your ticket for comprehensive Bracketology projections. The website compiles more than 100 projections, including the bracket from Sports Illustrated’s Michael Beller. Also, here’s a tracker of all teams who’ve earned automatic bids,
Bill Walton 2020
Bill Walton had an eventful evening at the Pac-12 Tournament. He, among other things, took a bathroom break during overtime (and missed part of the game).
Pick. Up. The Ball.
Tremont Waters wanted to save a couple seconds in LSU’s loss to Florida, so he let the ball roll...and roll...and roll...and roll into Florida’s hands.
St. Patrick’s Day
Ready for some green stuff? 10 green cocktails ... 15 green food recipes ... How to make green beer ... Why people wear green on St. Patrick’s Day.
Vote for Sea Monster
First-round voting ends on Monday in my Office character bracket, and I’m baffled why Lonny "Sea Monster" isn’t getting more love. One of the show’s most underrated characters who really explodes in the show’s most underrated episode.
Bo Krsmanovic
S A T U R D A Z E 😍 https://t.co/6VvKOfGEe7 pic.twitter.com/tFW6tTcaVB— Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) March 16, 2019
Hello
10 inspiring winning photos of National Geographic Traveller U.K.'s competition 2019: https://t.co/i71V8SJgLE pic.twitter.com/Ho9aI6YQc1— Forbes (@Forbes) March 16, 2019
Frank Martin
Frank Martin: Always a joy. pic.twitter.com/3JSDSQ7uli— Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) March 15, 2019
Happy Anny, Cavaliers
One year ago today: "Shock and awe in college basketball! UMBC makes history in Charlotte." pic.twitter.com/RbDGIda5wJ— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 16, 2019
Odds and Ends
Ranking the 5 biggest blockbuster trades in NFL history ... A Saudi plane was forced to turn around because a woman forgot her baby at the airport ... ICMYI, Tyreek Hill is part of an investigation into alleged battery against a juvenile, his 3-year-old son ... Kaepernick is interested in the Dolphins’ quarterback vacancy ... NFL Mock Draft 6.0 has Drew Lock VERY VERY high.
Buzzer-Beater Losers
Awesome podcast dropped this week: Former college basketball players talk about losing on a March Madness buzzer-beating shot, including Gimel Martinez on Christian Laettner’s shot and Keith Carter on Bryce Drew’s shot. Listen on iTunes.
March 29
I’m on a mission to get everyone prepared for the March 29 Netflix release of Highwaymen, a film with Woody Harrelson and Kevin Costner as Texas Rangers who track down Bonnie & Clyde.
March 29:
[YouTube:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aH6vC-BBKOc]
This was...interesting
Confirmed: Grabbing an opponent’s testicles is a foul. pic.twitter.com/tupJLimKs6— Andrew Doughty (@Adoughty88) March 16, 2019
