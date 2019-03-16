Selection Sunday

Bracket Matrix is your ticket for comprehensive Bracketology projections. The website compiles more than 100 projections, including the bracket from Sports Illustrated’s Michael Beller. Also, here’s a tracker of all teams who’ve earned automatic bids,

Bill Walton 2020

Bill Walton had an eventful evening at the Pac-12 Tournament. He, among other things, took a bathroom break during overtime (and missed part of the game).

Pick. Up. The Ball.

Tremont Waters wanted to save a couple seconds in LSU’s loss to Florida, so he let the ball roll...and roll...and roll...and roll into Florida’s hands.

St. Patrick’s Day

Ready for some green stuff? 10 green cocktails ... 15 green food recipes ... How to make green beer ... Why people wear green on St. Patrick’s Day.

Vote for Sea Monster

First-round voting ends on Monday in my Office character bracket, and I’m baffled why Lonny "Sea Monster" isn’t getting more love. One of the show’s most underrated characters who really explodes in the show’s most underrated episode.

Bo Krsmanovic

S A T U R D A Z E 😍 https://t.co/6VvKOfGEe7 pic.twitter.com/tFW6tTcaVB — Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) March 16, 2019

Hello

10 inspiring winning photos of National Geographic Traveller U.K.'s competition 2019: https://t.co/i71V8SJgLE pic.twitter.com/Ho9aI6YQc1 — Forbes (@Forbes) March 16, 2019

Frank Martin

Frank Martin: Always a joy. pic.twitter.com/3JSDSQ7uli — Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) March 15, 2019

Happy Anny, Cavaliers

One year ago today: "Shock and awe in college basketball! UMBC makes history in Charlotte." pic.twitter.com/RbDGIda5wJ — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 16, 2019

Odds and Ends

Ranking the 5 biggest blockbuster trades in NFL history ... A Saudi plane was forced to turn around because a woman forgot her baby at the airport ... ICMYI, Tyreek Hill is part of an investigation into alleged battery against a juvenile, his 3-year-old son ... Kaepernick is interested in the Dolphins’ quarterback vacancy ... NFL Mock Draft 6.0 has Drew Lock VERY VERY high.

Buzzer-Beater Losers

Awesome podcast dropped this week: Former college basketball players talk about losing on a March Madness buzzer-beating shot, including Gimel Martinez on Christian Laettner’s shot and Keith Carter on Bryce Drew’s shot. Listen on iTunes.

March 29

I’m on a mission to get everyone prepared for the March 29 Netflix release of Highwaymen, a film with Woody Harrelson and Kevin Costner as Texas Rangers who track down Bonnie & Clyde.

March 29:

[YouTube:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aH6vC-BBKOc]

This was...interesting

Confirmed: Grabbing an opponent’s testicles is a foul. pic.twitter.com/tupJLimKs6 — Andrew Doughty (@Adoughty88) March 16, 2019

