1. The NFL announced Monday that the Packers and Bears will open the 2019 season Thursday, Sept. 5 on NBC. Why did the league go with this storied matchup for opening night? Because the NFL will be celebrating its 100th season in 2019 and this will be the 199th meeting between the two teams. Yawn.

No disrespect whatsoever to the Packers and Bears, but this is a bad choice. Yes, Chicago will be one of the more fun teams to watch in 2019 and Aaron Rodgers is always fun to watch, but the league should've passed on history and embraced the Browns here.

After becoming a real franchise last year thanks to dumping Hue Jackson and elevating Baker Mayfield, Cleveland games were wildly entertaining. It also helped that the Browns had some Hard Knocks juice that carried over throughout the season. Now they've added Odell Beckham Jr. to the mix and are expected to be one of the best offense in the league.

The Browns haven't played on Monday Night Football since 2009. They haven't been on Sunday Night Football since 2008. This was the perfect time for the NFL and NBC to showcase a new and improved Cleveland team that has as much buzz around it as any team in the league.

The Browns are scheduled to play the Patriots in 2019, but, supposedly, the NFL wanted to have New England play on opening weekend on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET. Cleveland is also scheduled to play the L.A. Rams and that would've been the perfect opening night matchup. The up-and-coming Browns with a high-octane offense against the Rams, who have their own lethal offense, but need to erase the stench of a horrible Super Bowl.

Yes, Cleveland's primetime drought will end this season and it will get a few Sunday and Monday night games, but the nation should've been treated to Rams at Browns on opening night.

2. Eminem is apparently a big AAF fan and wants the league to allow fighting.

PLEASE ENTERTAIN THIS THOUGHT REGARDING THE @AAFIRON @AAFEXPRESS GAME: ALLOWING THE PLAYERS TO ACTUALLY FIGHT WOULD BE KEY TO LEAGUE’S SUCCESS LIKE HOCKEY, I WOULD WATCH EVERY GAME (EVEN THOUGH THERE IS NO DETROIT TEAM YET - HINT). DON'T BLOW IT.

3. Monday Night Raw was in Boston on Monday night, so the easiest way to get some heat for a heel was to take a shot at Gronk.

Boston did NOT appreciate Lio Rush’s shot at Gronk pic.twitter.com/2mcxEso0q9 — SI Wrestling (@SI_wrestling) March 26, 2019

4. In addition to feuding with Mets management, Noah Syndergaard is battling Mike Francesa. The WFAN host ripped Syndergaard in an interview and the Mets pitcher clearly took notice.

Trade me — Noah Syndergaard (@Noahsyndergaard) March 26, 2019

Hi. I’m just here for the comments. Carry on 😂 — Noah Syndergaard (@Noahsyndergaard) March 25, 2019

5. Meanwhile, Francesa's old partner Chris Russo, went off on Dr. Dre on Monday, but struggled mightily with the rapper's name.

And now Chris “Mad Dog” Russo just tried to reference Dr. Dre and you’re definitely gonna want to hear this. I promise. pic.twitter.com/Dzfb5gkfKZ — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) March 25, 2019

6. Paul Lukas's very popular "Uni Watch" column is now part of SI.com. His debut edition previewing the 2019 MLB season is here for your reading pleasure.

8. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: The WWE is getting a lot of attention, and rightfully so, for making the Becky Lynch-Charlotte Flair-Ronda Rousey match the first-ever women's main event at WrestleMania. For those of us who grew up in the '80s, the biggest women's star in the then-WWF was pop star Cyndi Lauper, who held her own against a pair of the greats.

IN CLOSING: Michael Avenatti and college basketball are a match made in hell.